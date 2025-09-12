NEWS Drew Barrymore Admits She 'Rarely Wears Underwear' — and Brushes Her Teeth 'After' Breakfast Source: MEGA Drew Barrymore isn't a fan of underwear. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 12 2025, Updated 1:54 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Drew Barrymore is filled with hot takes! During a recent interview for REAL SIMPLE's October cover story, the famed actress and talk show star proudly revealed she prefers her panties off at all times. "I rarely wear underwear!" Barrymore declared, admitting her youngest daughter, Frankie, 11, loves to tease her about it by pulling her mom's pants down.

Article continues below advertisement

Drew Barrymore Prefers No Panties

Source: Landon McMahon/REAL SIMPLE Drew Barrymore is the October cover star for 'REAL SIMPLE.'

"My daughter Frankie will pants me as a joke. I tell her, ‘You’re going to do this in the wrong place one day,'" joked Barrymore, who is also a mom to her daughter Olive, who turns 13 on September 26. (The mother-of-two shares her kids with ex-husband Will Kopelman.) Explaining her reasoning for often going commando, the Charlie's Angels star admitted: "I just don’t really love underwear, and if I put some on, it’s going to be really big and cottony." Similarly, Barrymore has a strong stance on whether it is acceptable to wear socks to bed. "Never. Not a day in my life. Nothing more claustrophobic," she argued.

Article continues below advertisement

Drew Barrymore Brushes Her Teeth 'After' Breakfast

Source: MEGA Drew Barrymore brushes her teeth after breakast.

Elsewhere in her interview, Barrymore provided several other debatable opinions — including a controversial discussion about whether to brush your teeth before or after breakfast. "After," she insisted, claiming people who do so before "are all do-gooders who are healthy." "They probably are the same people who drink 80 ounces of water a day," the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial actress quipped. Once she's up and brushed, there's no mid-day sleep for Barrymore. "Never been able to do it. I want to say yay, but I have to say nay. I can't nap. My brain's going too fast," she joked about not being a napper.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Drew Barrymore Puts Her Suitcase on the Bed

Source: MEGA Drew Barrymore shared her controversial takes during a recent interview.

Another take that may shock fans? Barrymore puts her suitcase on the bed. "Is it not OK?! I’ll also sit on the bed in my clothes after getting off the subway. I’m like, Antibodies, come on in," she teased. Speaking of antibodies, the 50 First Dates star will also eat food even after it's fallen on the floor. When asked if "the five-second rule is real," Barrymore replied: "The 10-second rule is real!"

Inside Drew Barrymore's Shower Routine

Source: MEGA Drew Barrymore said there's 'never enough time' for baths.