Drew Barrymore Removed From Hosting Book Awards After Backlash for Resuming Production of Talk Show During Strikes
The fallout continues for Drew Barrymore.
In the days following the actress' announcement that her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, would resume production amid the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes, her invitation to host the 2023 National Book Awards was revoked.
"The National Book Award is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture," the organization confirmed in a Tuesday, September 12, statement shared on Twitter. "In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore's invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony."
"Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation," they noted.
The ceremony will take place on November 15 in New York City without the Never Been Kissed star at the helm.
On Sunday, September 10, Barrymore took to Instagram to announce her decision to get her staff — minus the writers — back to work. "I own this choice," she noted of the controversial move. "We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind."
"I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me," she continued. "We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience."
"I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility," Barrymore concluded.