Jennifer Aniston Comically Calms Drew Barrymore Down During Her First Hot Flash On-Air: 'I'm So Honored'
Things got hot on the set of The Drew Barrymore Show — or at least that was the case for the show host.
While interviewing Murder Mystery 2 costars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore lost her cool — literately — as she experienced her first hot flash while filming.
“I’m so hot,” Barrymore said while taking off her blazer and fanning herself. “I think I’m having one of my first perimenopause hot flashes.”
Proving to be a true friend, the Friends alum, 54, helped Barrymore, 48, adjust her mic and get situated as she tried to cool down.
"For the first time, I think I'm having my first hot flash," Barrymore revealed, to which Aniston replied, "Aw, I feel so honored," while continuing to work the microphone.
A flushed Barrymore pushed her hair back as she apologized to her guests, asking Aniston as she pressed a hand to the Charlie's Angels star's chest: "Do you feel this?"
"Oh I do," Aniston told Barrymore, as she rubbed the host's back. "Internal heat."
Barrymore then joked, "or maybe I'm just that excited," which Aniston went along with saying, "I think you're that excited."
Barrymore's 50 First Dates costar, 56, chimed in, leaning over to grab her hand and feel the temperature for himself. "It's a warm hand," Sandler confirmed. "You got a hot hand."
“That’s good ’cause if it was good, that would be worrisome,” Barrymore quipped. “Well, I’m so glad I have this moment documented!”
After the milestone moment was aired, fans were quick to applaud Barrymore for keeping it real, as one admirer commented on the talk show's Instagram post of the clip: “This is so important … to share."
“Thank you for helping to normalize talking openly about perimenopause and menopause!" penned another.
Though Barrymore's on-air moment may have come as a shock, she recently revealed she discovered she was going through menopause when she started getting her period "every two weeks."
“One doctor also just told me this could last, in the worst case scenario, 10 years,” she told Gayle King during a CBS This Morning interview from earlier this month. “And I was like, ‘I will never make it 10 years like this!'”