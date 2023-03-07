Drew Barrymore Shockingly Confesses Therapist Quit On Her Over Post-Divorce Drinking
Drew Barrymore's drinking after her divorce from Will Kopelman got so bad that even her therapist threw in the towel.
In a new interview, The Drew Barrymore Show host recalled seeking professional help from therapist Barry Michels because her drinking post-split was getting too out of hand — however, her inability to get better drove her shrink away.
“He just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore,'” Barrymore remembered. “It was really about my drinking. I said, ‘I get it. I’ve never respected you more. You see I’m not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back.'”
Barrymore got back in touch with her therapist two years after he stopped working with her and they resumed their sessions.
The actress, 48, explained she began drinking after feeling like she failed to give her young daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, a unified family. The coparents were married from 2012 until 2016.
Looking back on that time in her life, Barrymore's friends, such as Cameron Diaz, dubbed her spiraling behavior "difficult to watch" — but they knew she would eventually pull herself out of it.
Diaz told the publication: "I knew that if we all stuck with her and gave her the support she needed, she would find her way."
"I have absolute faith in her. You can’t even comprehend how hard it was to be her as a child, and then she shot out the other end with the ability to save herself," the Sex Tape actress, 50, said of the 50 First Dates star, who rose to fame as a child star.
Though Barrymore had a team of supporters backing her, she noted it wasn't until the idea of her having her own talk show was put on the table that she changed her ways.
“I think the opportunity at a show like this really hit me,” she said, as she decided to stop with the booze in 2009 after filming the first episode of her show. “I was like, ‘I can’t handle this unless I’m in a really clear place.’”
Battling her own thoughts in her head, Barrymore recalled saying to herself: "You seem to be so inspired by everybody else, but you treat yourself like s**t. When are you going to be enough for yourself?"
Despite still wrestling with “a lot of stuff," the Hollywood actress is keeping a positive mindset.
“I realized that just with me and my girls, I am truly happy,” Barrymore said, noting she still needs to figure out when to tell her daughters about her tumultuous history with alcohol and substance abuse. “I’d always thought I’d be on this hamster wheel for this whole life. But maybe there will be something different before the lights go out.”
Before Barrymore and Kopelman said "I Do," the Charlie's Angels star was married to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995.
Los Angeles Times spoke to Barrymore and Diaz about the former's substance abuse.