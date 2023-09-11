'Slap in the Face': Drew Barrymore Receives Intense Backlash After Resuming Production on Her Talk Show Amid Ongoing Hollywood Strikes

"I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host, and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television. It was also in the first week of the strike, and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers," she began the post of bowing out of hosting the award show earlier this year.

"And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me," the Fever Pitch actress noted of getting people back to work.