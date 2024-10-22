or
Justin Bieber Looks Somber as Singer Is Driven Around by Wife Hailey Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal: Photos

Photo of Justin Bieber; picture of Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber was spotted driving her husband, Justin, around Los Angeles in her Cybertruck on Monday, October 21.

Oct. 22 2024, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber can be a passenger princess too.

On Monday, October 21, the pop star was spotted being driven around Los Angeles, Calif., by his wife, Hailey Bieber. The couple's outing comes as all eyes remain on Justin following his former mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs' recent arrest on trafficking and racketeering charges.

justin bieber hailey bieber cyber truck
Source: MEGA

The couple was spotted leaving a building in California.

In photos obtained by OK!, Justin and Hailey — who welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues, together in August — could be seen inside of their Tesla Cybertruck, with the Rhode Skin founder seated behind the wheel.

Hailey sported a pair of sunglasses and a black jacket for the occasion, while the "Sorry" singer wore a New York Yankees baseball cap and a green sweater.

justin bieber hailey bieber cyber truck
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber was seen being affectionate to his wife, Hailey, as she drove him around.

In a video seen by OK!, the couple's car emerged from a parking garage before Hailey halted the vehicle and waited to turn onto the main road.

Justin could be seen putting his hand through Hailey's hair, causing her to turn and smile. The "Baby" singer appeared to notice paparazzi snapping photos from a distance, as he started to put his head down and shied his face from the camera while continuing to rub the model's shoulder.

justin bieber hailey bieber cyber truck
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber appeared a bit somber during the outing.

Justin looked a bit somber during the outing — which came amid fan concerns for his well-being after videos resurfaced of the pop star when he was taken under Diddy's wing at the start of his fame years ago.

A source claimed earlier this month the "Peaches" hitmaker was "completely disgusted" by the accusations against Diddy, insisting Justin wants "nothing to do" with the Bad Boy Records founder and has "been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to" the music mogul.

A second source said Justin "is in a hard place mentally right now" as "he has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process."

In the midst of his former mentor's legal woes, Justin is also grieving the loss of his friend Liam Payne after the late One Direction singer devastatingly died at age 31 on Wednesday, October 16.

justin bieber hailey bieber cyber truck
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber recently welcomed their son, Jack Blues.

The "Never Say Never" singer took to Instagram on Monday, October 21, with an emotional tribute for the "Teardrops" hitmaker. He wrote the words "rest easy Liam," alongside a video of a memorial dedicated to the English artist.

Liam horrifically lost his life last week after he fell off of the balcony of his third floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The One Direction band member had a deadly drug cocktail of cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack and "pink cocaine" — commonly a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA — in his system at the time of his passing.

Liam was also said to be under the influence of alcohol in the moments leading up to his tragic death.

