New Orleans Terrorist Suspect Was 'Inspired by ISIS,' Shared Videos Expressing a 'Desire to Kill' Hours Before Attack, Joe Biden Reveals

The attack, now classified as an act of terrorism by the FBI, involved a Texas man identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen, who drove a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, resulting in 15 fatalities and numerous injuries.

"I know I can speak for all Americans when I say our hearts are with the people of New Orleans after the despicable attack that occurred in the early morning hours," Biden said, paying tribute to the victims in his statement.

"To all the families of those who were killed, to all those who were injured, to all the people in New Orleans who are grieving today, I want you to know I grieve with you, our nation grieves with you. We're going to stand with you as you mourn and as you heal in the weeks to come," he shared in a video on The White House's X account.