New Orleans Terrorist Suspect Was 'Inspired by ISIS,' Shared Videos Expressing a 'Desire to Kill' Hours Before Attack, Joe Biden Reveals
President Joe Biden shared more details about the "despicable" and "heinous act" that took place in New Orleans on New Year's Day.
The president also revealed the suspect in the deadly New Orleans attack posted videos on social media indicating he was "inspired" by ISIS just hours before he drove a truck into a crowd, who were celebrating the new year.
The attack, now classified as an act of terrorism by the FBI, involved a Texas man identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen, who drove a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, resulting in 15 fatalities and numerous injuries.
"I know I can speak for all Americans when I say our hearts are with the people of New Orleans after the despicable attack that occurred in the early morning hours," Biden said, paying tribute to the victims in his statement.
"To all the families of those who were killed, to all those who were injured, to all the people in New Orleans who are grieving today, I want you to know I grieve with you, our nation grieves with you. We're going to stand with you as you mourn and as you heal in the weeks to come," he shared in a video on The White House's X account.
The president thanked emergency services for helping to stop the attacker before he could injure or kill more people.
"The FBI has reported to me the killer was an American citizen, born in Texas. He served in the United States Army on active duty for many years. He also served in the Army Reserve until a few years ago," Biden told reporters.
"The FBI also reported to me that mere hours before the attack, he posted videos on social media indicating that he was inspired by ISIS, expressing [a] desire to kill," he explained. "The ISIS flag was found in his vehicle, which he rented to conduct this attack. Possible explosives were found in the vehicle as well, and more explosives were found nearby."
According to Alethea Duncan, the FBI assistant special agent in charge for New Orleans, the agency does not believe Jabbar was "solely responsible" for the attack. However, investigators have not specified why they think that or who else might have been involved.
During the same news conference, President Biden also highlighted the need to explore any potential connections between the New Orleans attack and a separate incident involving a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on the same day.
"Thus far, there is nothing to report ... at this time," he said.
Sheriff Kevin McMahill confirmed the death of a single individual in the Vegas explosion, with seven others sustaining minor injuries as a result.