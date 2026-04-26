Who Is Grace Gummer? Meet the 'Love Story' Actress Portraying Caroline Kennedy

Article continues below advertisement

Grace Gummer Is the Daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

Source: MEGA Grace Gummer is one of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer's four children.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer's daughter Grace Gummer is following in their footsteps. Born on May 9, 1986, Grace is one of the estranged couple's four children. She and her siblings — Henry Wolfe Gummer, Mamie Gummer and Louisa Jacobson — grew up in Los Angeles, New York and Connecticut. "Moving out of L.A. and into the Connecticut countryside was the best thing my parents ever did for us, but I was mad for probably about a week," she wrote in an article for Vice. "I was leaving my friends, and I didn't understand why it snowed here, but I quickly got used to it. When you live in L.A. as a kid, you're rollerblading, going to the beach, and having pool parties every day — even in the dead of winter. Why were we leaving such a nice, comfortable place? But I'm so lucky to have grown up where I did." According to Grace, she and her family were in Brooklyn a few days before 9/11, which she described as a "horrible" day.

Article continues below advertisement

Grace Gummer Has Starred in Numerous TV Shows and Films

Source: MEGA Grace Gummer has been acting since 1993.

Grace made her screen acting debut in the 1993 film The House of the Spirits, playing the younger version of Meryl's character. "My first role was in House of Spirits when I was seven years old. I went in thinking I totally knew what I was doing — I was very over-confident for a 7-year-old," she wrote. "It was so much fun. I remember Vanessa Redgrave smelling really nice, and a scene in which I had to scream out of nowhere. I told the director, 'It's fine — I know how to scream really loud because my brother makes me scream.' I was running on my instincts." In the years thereafter, Grace began broadening her acting portfolio by appearing in Larry Crowne, Frances Ha, The Homesman, Learning to Drive, The Long Dumb Road, Beast of Burden, Paloma, Gigantic, Extant, Mr. Robot, Let the Right One In and Standing Up, Falling Down. Grace also scored the role of Barbara Landau in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere. She was subsequently cast as Caroline Kennedy in Ryan Murphy's FX limited series, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. "What's important to me, when portraying a real person in a fictional show, is capturing their essence," she said of the role. "A feeling they exude to the world and the people around them." Grace added, "I had a very limited understanding of John [F. Kennedy Jr.] and Carolyn [Bessette Kennedy]'s love story prior to this show. And I had no idea the amount of scrutiny they endured."

Article continues below advertisement

Grace Gummer Made Her Broadway Debut in 2011

Source: MEGA Like her mother, Grace Gummer is also an actress.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Grace also has Broadway and off-Broadway credits. In 2011, she made her Broadway debut in the 2011 revival of Arcadia, which earned her a Theatre World Award. "I was just so honored and excited to be a part of something so well made and well-crafted and well told and also so chic and glamorous and set in New York," she told WWD. "It sort of fit all the boxes of what I wanted to be doing."

Article continues below advertisement

Grace Gummer Is Married to Mark Ronson

Source: MEGA Grace Gummer was previously married to Tay Strathairn.

In July 2019, Grace tied the knot with Tay Strathairn, the son of actor David Strathairn, who starred as the husband of Meryl's character in the 1994 movie The River Wild. They called it quits after one month of marriage and divorced in 2020. Grace moved on with music producer Mark Ronson. They got engaged in 2021 after about a year of dating and tied the knot on August 8, 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Grace Gummer Is a Mom-of-Two

Source: MEGA Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson share two children.