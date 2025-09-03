Elton John, 78, 'Laughs' With His 'Loved Ones' in Summer Photos After Dealing With Slew of Health Issues
Elton John is showing the world he’s still full of joy, even after going through some health issues.
The music icon, 78, looked relaxed while spending time with friends and family in an Instagram post.
In one shot, John was all smiles in a colorful, patterned shirt and pink-tinted sunglasses while out on the water with a young companion. Another photo caught him lounging on a yacht, leaning comfortably on a close friend.
Another pic showed him cozying up with husband David Furnish on deck. The day was filled with fun as John even joined a family Jenga game.
In another memorable moment, he posed with singer Gracie Abrams, dressed in a cream satin outfit embroidered with his initials.
He also linked up with Jon Bon Jovi for a snap. The “It’s My Life” singer wore all-black while the “Tiny Dancer” hitmaker went bold in a yellow coat and slacks, resting his hands on the rocker’s shoulders.
“So many laughs sharing our Summer with people we love. 🚀❤️,” John captioned the series of photos.
Fans rushed to the comments section with love.
“Elton's outfits are FANTASTIC!” one gushed, while another wrote, “All joy in my life will fade when Elton John is no longer around.”
A third kept it simple, writing: “truly a living legend ❤️.”
Others praised the star, writing, “That looks like an amazing time!! Thank you for sharing ” and, “Aww, love to see you happy ❤️.”
The happy update comes just one week after John was spotted enjoying another summer outing on a luxury yacht.
The “Rocket Man” singer spent the day with Furnish, holding hands as they boarded the boat in France. John dressed casually in a monogrammed blue button-down, signature glasses and a blue pearl necklace. Furnish kept it breezy in a green-and-white polo, shorts and a wide-brimmed hat.
At one point, John appeared a little unsteady and leaned on Furnish for support, clutching his hand tightly as he balanced himself.
While John continues to enjoy his downtime, he’s also been candid about his health and his thoughts on mortality.
Back in March, he revealed on the “Smartless” podcast that he once cried for 45 minutes thinking about death.
“When you get to my age, which is near 100, you think, 'How much time have I got left?’ And you’ve got children, you’ve got a wonderful husband — you just think about mortality," he said.
That same month, during a one-night show at the London Palladium, he told fans, "On my tombstone, I want nothing to do with 'Crocodile f------- Rock'. I just want it to say: 'He was a great dad.'"
John has also been open about serious health battles.
In December 2024, he revealed he had gone blind in one eye.
"As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight," he said at The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical charity gala in London. "I haven’t been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it."
The father-of-two then thanked Furnish for staying by his side.
"To my husband, who's been my rock because I haven't been able to come to many of the previews...it's hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight. And, boy, it sounded good tonight! OK! Thank you for coming!" he added.
Furnish stood close and guided John off the stage.