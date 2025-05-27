'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Reveals Grandfather Phil's Final Words Before His Tragic Death
Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is mourning the loss of her beloved grandfather Phil Robertson, who passed away at 79.
On Sunday, May 25, the soon-to-be mom-of-three shared a deeply personal message on Instagram, honoring the legendary hunter’s legacy and his impact on her life.
“One of the last things he said to me was ‘full strength ahead!’ Amen!” Sadie wrote, revealing her final conversation with Phil, who had been battling Alzheimer’s disease.
Just one day later, on Monday, May 26, Sadie followed up with another emotional post — this time, a video of Phil speaking about his faith.
“This is it right here!” she began in the caption.
“I’ve been overwhelmed today by all of the texts, DMs, posts, messages, articles, and words that have been sent and spoken about Papaw Phil and how he impacted so many. I wrote in my post yesterday that he touched ‘thousands,’ and I can confidently correct that now to millions,” she shared.
In her heartfelt message, the “WHOA, That’s Good” podcast host reflected on the simple yet powerful life her grandfather led.
“I can’t stop thinking about how he lived in the middle of nowhere, in a small, humble home with no cell phone or computer, and yet his life touched millions with the hope of Jesus,” she wrote.
Sadie continued, “He reminds me of people in the Bible. Not many lived with the end goal in mind as much as he did, and not many chose to spend their lives telling everyone they encountered like he did. He really believed it, and I know that he is alive in Christ fully today!”
She concluded, “What a life of authenticity. What a legend.”
Although an official cause of death wasn’t given, Phil’s son Jase Robertson revealed in December on the family podcast that his father was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.
Phil was best known for founding Duck Commander, the company behind duck calls and other hunting gear. He rose to fame on Duck Dynasty, the A&E hit series that aired from 2012 to 2017 and chronicled the lives of the tight-knit Louisiana family.
“In the duck hunting world he was an innovator.. a man with an unwavering love for what he did best…and enjoyed most,” a statement on the Duck Commander Instagram page read about Phil.
On the Duck Dynasty Facebook page, the team posted, “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Phil Robertson, a hunting industry pioneer and the patriarch of the beloved Robertson family. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences and respect their privacy as they grieve.”
The statement added, “We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life.”