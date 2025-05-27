'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Reveals Grandfather Phil's Final Words Before His Tragic Death

In her heartfelt message, the “WHOA, That’s Good” podcast host reflected on the simple yet powerful life her grandfather led.

“I can’t stop thinking about how he lived in the middle of nowhere, in a small, humble home with no cell phone or computer, and yet his life touched millions with the hope of Jesus,” she wrote.

Sadie continued, “He reminds me of people in the Bible. Not many lived with the end goal in mind as much as he did, and not many chose to spend their lives telling everyone they encountered like he did. He really believed it, and I know that he is alive in Christ fully today!”