'Duck Dynasty' Star Silas Merritt 'Uncle Si' Robertson, 76, Hospitalized After Hunting Accident
Duck Dynasty star Silas Merritt “Uncle Si” Robertson, 76, was hospitalized after a hunting accident.
On Robertson’s “Duck Call Room” podcast, family friend Justin Martin explained they had gone “duck hunting” in Arkansas when Robertson was injured after being in a hurry to get off their boat.
“He went to take a long step instead of waiting for us to move the decoys and the shotguns, and he fell,” he detailed. “And when he fell, he fell on his oxygen machine. But he bounced right back up. I think he didn’t want anyone to know he fell, except the problem is you’re covered in mud now. Like, we know you fell.”
While the famous reality star continued to claim he was fine, Martin mentioned he began acting strange.
Phillip McMillian, another family friend who did not join on the hunting trip, dished Robertson headed to the emergency room the next day due to having a “really low” oxygen level.
“So, I walk in and there he is and it’s quiet in his room he’s by himself — nobody’s in there,” McMillian shared. “I said, ‘What is going on?’ And I figured he would start laughing and talking — no. He said, ‘Man, I’m in a lot of pain.’”
Although Robertson insisted on not wanting any pain medication to the emergency room doctor, McMillian caught up with the medical professional in the hallway and told him to “pop him with pain medicine.” Once that hit his veins, Robertson finally started to improve after being in pain for “three days."
The doctors found he had suffered a “mini panic attack,” which is what was responsible for his oxygen levels dropping. They treated him with medication and sent him on his way.
On January 22, A&E officially announced Duck Dynasty will return in the summer of 2025, being renewed for a two-season reboot after being off the air for eight years.
The revamped series is set to follow Willie and Korie Robertson and "their growing family of adult children and grandchildren, the next generation of Robertsons living on the family homestead in Louisiana.”
"With their dynasty expanding into more than just ducks," the press release added, "Willie and Korie will bring their signature humor and family fun as they grapple with mapping out the future of Duck Commander, watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down the family legacy."
Uncle Si is expected to be featured on the reboot.