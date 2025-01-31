or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Duck Dynasty
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Duck Dynasty' Star Silas Merritt 'Uncle Si' Robertson, 76, Hospitalized After Hunting Accident

Photo of Silas Merritt Robertson
Source: @sirobertson/Instagram

Silas Merritt Robertson was hospitalized after a hunting accident.

By:

Jan. 31 2025, Published 10:16 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Duck Dynasty star Silas Merritt “Uncle Si” Robertson, 76, was hospitalized after a hunting accident.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Silas Merritt Robertson
Source: @sirobertson/Instsagram

Silas Merritt Robertson headed to the emergency room after having a low oxygen level.

Article continues below advertisement

On Robertson’s “Duck Call Room” podcast, family friend Justin Martin explained they had gone “duck hunting” in Arkansas when Robertson was injured after being in a hurry to get off their boat.

“He went to take a long step instead of waiting for us to move the decoys and the shotguns, and he fell,” he detailed. “And when he fell, he fell on his oxygen machine. But he bounced right back up. I think he didn’t want anyone to know he fell, except the problem is you’re covered in mud now. Like, we know you fell.”

While the famous reality star continued to claim he was fine, Martin mentioned he began acting strange.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Silas Merritt Robertson
Source: @sirobertson/Instagram

'Uncle Si' will be featured on the upcoming 'Duck Dynasty' reboot.

Article continues below advertisement

Phillip McMillian, another family friend who did not join on the hunting trip, dished Robertson headed to the emergency room the next day due to having a “really low” oxygen level.

“So, I walk in and there he is and it’s quiet in his room he’s by himself — nobody’s in there,” McMillian shared. “I said, ‘What is going on?’ And I figured he would start laughing and talking — no. He said, ‘Man, I’m in a lot of pain.’”

Although Robertson insisted on not wanting any pain medication to the emergency room doctor, McMillian caught up with the medical professional in the hallway and told him to “pop him with pain medicine.” Once that hit his veins, Robertson finally started to improve after being in pain for “three days."

MORE ON:
Duck Dynasty

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Silas Merritt Robertson
Source: @sirobertson/Instagram

Silas Merritt Robertson suffered a mini panic attack.

Article continues below advertisement

The doctors found he had suffered a “mini panic attack,” which is what was responsible for his oxygen levels dropping. They treated him with medication and sent him on his way.

On January 22, A&E officially announced Duck Dynasty will return in the summer of 2025, being renewed for a two-season reboot after being off the air for eight years.

The revamped series is set to follow Willie and Korie Robertson and "their growing family of adult children and grandchildren, the next generation of Robertsons living on the family homestead in Louisiana.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Silas Merritt Robertson
Source: @sirobertson/Instagram

Silas Merritt Robertson was sent home from the hospital to recover.

"With their dynasty expanding into more than just ducks," the press release added, "Willie and Korie will bring their signature humor and family fun as they grapple with mapping out the future of Duck Commander, watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down the family legacy."

Uncle Si is expected to be featured on the reboot.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.