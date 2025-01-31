'Duck Dynasty' Star Silas Merritt 'Uncle Si' Robertson, 76, Hospitalized After Hunting Accident

On Robertson’s “Duck Call Room” podcast, family friend Justin Martin explained they had gone “duck hunting” in Arkansas when Robertson was injured after being in a hurry to get off their boat.

“He went to take a long step instead of waiting for us to move the decoys and the shotguns, and he fell,” he detailed. “And when he fell, he fell on his oxygen machine. But he bounced right back up. I think he didn’t want anyone to know he fell, except the problem is you’re covered in mud now. Like, we know you fell.”

While the famous reality star continued to claim he was fine, Martin mentioned he began acting strange.