Duggar Family Compound Investigated by Police After Suspicious Incident Erupted At Residence
Police arrived at the Duggar family compound on Sunday morning, June 25, as part of a follow-up investigation, a news publication revealed.
Law enforcement officials were documented visiting the residence at 8:26 a.m. after an unknown incident took place on the property, online records confirmed.
The reality stars are no stranger to a police investigation, as the entire family has faced numerous accusations and charges throughout the last few years.
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's son Josh is currently serving more than a decade in prison after he was arrested and charged with one count of possessing and one count of receiving child p***ography in April 2021, as OK! previously reported.
The 35-year-old first pleaded not guilty to both charges, but was later convicted during his December 2021 trial. The possession charge ended up being dropped during his sentence hearing in May 2022.
The disgraced dad-of-7 was originally sentenced to 12.5 years, however, his release date was changed to August 12, 2032, revealing his shortened sentence of just over 10 years.
Josh currently remains behind bars at the Federal Correctional Facility (FCI) in Seagoville, Texas. He had been transferred into solitary confinement for two months after caught with a contraband cell phone, but he was released from the Special Housing Unit back in March.
Josh' sister Jana was also the subject of a police investigation, as she was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor following an alleged September 2021 incident.
At the time, Jana pleaded not guilty and later released a statement about the serious accusation in December 2021.
“I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time. The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed. They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment," she explained at the time.
She was supposed to appear for a hearing on January 10, 2022, but instead reached a settlement outside of the court, as OK! previously reported.
