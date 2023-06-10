Josh Duggar's Wife Anna Believes Jill and Amy Are 'Toxic' for Participating in Tell-All Docuseries: 'She Isn't a Fan'
Anna Duggar isn't happy about some of her family members' participation in Prime Video's recent bombshell docuseries.
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets featured candid accounts from Jill Dillard (née Duggar), her husband, Derick, her cousin Amy King and Amy's mother, Deanna Jordan, as they unraveled the dark inner workings of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's chosen religious organization and how it could have contributed to Josh's history of abuse.
"Josh’s wife Anna isn’t a fan of Jill," the source dished to an outlet. "While she isn’t saying much, I hear that she doesn’t want to watch the documentary and thinks the people who participated are toxic."
As OK! previously reported, Josh molested four of his younger sisters — who were reportedly five to 11-years-old at the time — in the early 2000s, when he was around 14 and 15 years old.
Years later, he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography and subsequently sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.
Despite Josh's horrific crimes, Anna has seemingly refused to divorce the convicted sex offender — who she shares kids Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson with — and continues to visit him behind bars.
"Anna’s faith has been tested enough, but apparently she’s still a strong believer. She has shifted away from the core beliefs of IBLP [Institute in Basic Life Principles], but her faith is all she has," the insider explained.
- Amy Duggar Calls Disgraced Cousin Josh 'So Evil and So Wrong,' Claims His Wife Anna Is in a 'Broken Place' Over His Crimes
- Duggar Family in Disarray: Amy King Doesn't 'Believe' Disgraced Cousin Josh Is 'Sorry for Anything'
- Josh Duggar Banned From Seeing Wife Anna For 6 Months After Being Released From Solitary Confinement
"Some say Anna needs to watch it [the documentary], to get another wake up call, but she’s not ready," they continued. "She’s still trying to cope with what Josh did."
Earlier this month, Amy revealed she'd repeatedly reached out to Anna after Josh's arrest to offer help and support — which the mother-of-seven has ignored — but drew a firm line when it came to contacting her disgraced cousin.
"Josh, I will not reach out to, honestly, because it's just so heartbreaking. I can't, I literally can't, and I don't want to," she said at the time. "His hand was stuck in the cookie jar when the [abuse] stuff about the precious sisters [Jill and Jessa] came out. And his hand was stuck again in the cookie jar when the last scandal, it just took the cake."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with In Touch about Anna's resentment towards Jill and Amy.