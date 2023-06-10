Josh Duggar's Wife Anna Believes Jill and Amy Are 'Toxic' for Participating in Tell-All Docuseries: 'She Isn't a Fan'

"Josh’s wife Anna isn’t a fan of Jill," the source dished to an outlet. "While she isn’t saying much, I hear that she doesn’t want to watch the documentary and thinks the people who participated are toxic."

As OK! previously reported, Josh molested four of his younger sisters — who were reportedly five to 11-years-old at the time — in the early 2000s, when he was around 14 and 15 years old.

Years later, he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography and subsequently sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.