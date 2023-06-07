Josh Duggar Ripped Apart by 'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham

"I've never watched the show and I don't think I'd ever watch a show where I just feel, like, misogyny towards women is very real," she said at the time via social media. "I mean, would you play the one with 12 kids? Sounds like an abusive, sick, predatorial person who needs to be behind bars and, in fact, he is guilty of child pornography."

Last year, Duggar was sentenced to 12 and a half years behind bars after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child abuse materials.

He is currently serving out his prison time at Federal Correctional Facility Seagoville in Texas.