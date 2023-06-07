Josh Duggar Ripped Apart by 'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham made her opinions on Josh Duggar loud and clear.
The former Teen Mom star took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, reposting a photo of the disgraced 19 Kids and Counting alum's mugshot alongside details of sentence, including having to pay over $50,000 in fines, being subject to 20 years of supervised release and the requirement that he register as a sex offender.
The mother-of-one used an applause emoji above the image, adding the caption: "Now for all the sex offenders off TV still running free... Our system would get better if more 'consent' behavior was louder! Promote your rights loudly."
This isn't the first time Abraham has slammed the disgraced TLC star for his crimes. In December 2021, she called Duggar's behavior "deplorable."
"I've never watched the show and I don't think I'd ever watch a show where I just feel, like, misogyny towards women is very real," she said at the time via social media. "I mean, would you play the one with 12 kids? Sounds like an abusive, sick, predatorial person who needs to be behind bars and, in fact, he is guilty of child pornography."
Last year, Duggar was sentenced to 12 and a half years behind bars after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child abuse materials.
He is currently serving out his prison time at Federal Correctional Facility Seagoville in Texas.
As OK! previously reported, Duggar has yet to pay the the court-ordered $50,100 despite having been informed that the amount was due "immediately" after sentencing. According to court documents, "If payment becomes past due, penalties totaling up to 25 percent of the principal amount past due may arise."
It is unclear if Duggar simply does not have the funds, or if his legal team has advised him against paying the fine as they continue to appeal the guilty verdict.
However, Duggar's sentence has actually increased since the appeal process started.
Ten days were added to the 35-year-old's prison time — making his new release date August 22, 2032 — shortly after he was sent to solitary confinement for allegedly being caught with a contraband cell phone.