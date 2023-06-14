Jill Duggar Announces Tell-All Memoir Will Be Released 4 Months Early After Receiving 'Overwhelming' Support From Fans
Last month, Jill Dillard (née Duggar), 32, and her husband, Derick, 34, announced their new book, Counting the Cost: A Memoir, which was originally set to hit shelves in January 2024.
However, after receiving waves of support from their fans, the former TLC stars have officially bumped up the release date.
"ICYMI…We are excited to announce that our book, Counting the Cost, is going to release earlier than previously expected!" Jill captioned a photo of the cover of their tell-all tome on Saturday, June 10.
"Due to y’all’s overwhelming support and interest in our story, we’ve been able to pull some strings and now the book is coming out four months earlier than initially expected!" she continued. "The NEW release date for Counting the Cost is September 12th, 2023!"
As OK! previously reported, the memoir was co-written with author Craig Borlase and is set to tell the "unedited truth" about the Duggar family and their hit reality shows.
"Jill Duggar and her husband Derick are finally ready to share their story, revealing the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans," a statement released by Simon and Schuster read, noting that while she was growing up, Jill didn't "protest the strict model of patriarchy that her family followed," but as she got older and started her own family with her husband, "the red flags" from her childhood "became too obvious to ignore."
"For as long as they could, Jill and Derick tried to be obedient family members — they weren’t willing to rock the boat. But now they’re raising a family of their own, and they’re done with the secrets," the statement continued. "Thanks to time, tears, therapy, and blessings from God, they have the strength to share their journey."
Although some followers accused the pair of attempting to ruin their family's lives with the tell-all, others shared messages of encouragement for the 19 Kids and Counting alums.
"Thank you for revealing what goes on behind closed doors. Your speaking out will help protect some of those (especially children) who are still part of this cult," one user wrote, while another added, "I’m so proud of you and your courage to speak the truth. I know it will protect so many future children from religious abuse in all its forms. Don’t let anyone tear you down."