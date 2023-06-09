Which Sister Are Producers Hoping to Nab for Second Season of Bombshell Duggar Docuseries?

Not everyone was pleased with how open some of the Duggar kids were being about their unconventional childhoods. Following the production of Shiny Happy People, Jim Bob and Michelle released a statement denouncing the series on their blog.

"The recent 'documentary' that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love," the statement read. "This 'documentary' paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days."

"We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting," they continued. "We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one."