The Duggar Family Struggling to Stay Afloat After Fall From Grace, Source Claims: 'Money Is a Real Issue'
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are reportedly struggling with their finances after their lucrative reality series was axed by TLC and legal fees from son Josh Duggar's high profile trial piled up.
"A lot of money went to the lawyers, plus they’re helping out Josh’s wife, Anna, and their six kids," a source spilled of the couple, who allegedly used to be worth a whopping $3.5 million.
The Duggar family patriarch and matriarch sparked rumors they may be suffering financial issues when they sold off several plots of their Arkansas property over the past two years. In January 2022, they offloaded 5 acres of land worth $46,000. Later that year, Jim Bob sold a few of his cars, including a 2006 Dodge RM 3500, a 1979 trailer and a 2020 Yes Tandem.
"It’s still not enough," the source explained. "They’re cutting back at home, trimming grocery bills, and the younger kids are wearing hand-me downs. Money is a real issue."
One of the pair's sons Jeremiah also purchased a .381-acre parcel of land from Jim Bob for $63,000, but he reportedly sold the plot back to his dad for a mere $10 in November 2022.
It is unclear why the land was given back to the father-of-19, but it could be tied to their supposed money woes.
This comes after Jill Duggar Dillard alleged her father did not pay her for her time on their hit show for seven and a half years of her adult life. She made the shocking revelation during a sit-down interview for Prime Video's bombshell docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.
Later, when Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, asked to be compensated for their time being filmed, Jim Bob allegedly offered them a measly $10 an hour. According to reports, Jim Bob was believed to be making around $850,000 for a full season.
"Unfortunately, it’s only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man’s manipulation and deceit will go for his own gain," Derick said in the docuseries.
