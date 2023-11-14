Changing His Tune? Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says He Would Run for President 'Down the Road'
Though he was approached by multiple parties to run for president but turned them down, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed he might actually be up for the job one day.
During an appearance on the Monday, November 13, episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon asked the wrestler, 51, if it was something he was interested in pursuing.
“I think, down the road, for sure,” Johnson replied.
Johnson admitted that his family means so much to him and he wants to be present for his daughters. (The actor shares daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia and daughters Jasmine and Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian.)
“At that time, I was wrestling full-time, 230 dates, 200 wrestling matches a year, so I was always gone,” he explained. “And I know what that’s like to have an occupation that takes me away from being a daddy. And this time around, with my 7- and my 5-year-old, I want to be daddy, and that’s the most important thing to me.”
As OK! previously reported, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star spoke on Trevor Noah's new "What Now?" Spotify podcast about a resurfaced a 2021 poll claiming 46 percent of U.S. adults would endorse Johnson's theoretical campaign for president.
"That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that," the dad-of-three noted. "I was really blown away and I was really honored. I’ll share this little bit with you: At the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run."
"It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue," the Moana lead added. "It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road [I’d be a real contender]. It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics."
However, Johnson reiterated that it's vital for him to be home with his girls.
"I know what it’s like to be in an occupation that took me away. As a pro wrestler full-time, I was wrestling 230 dates a year for years as she came into the world. So I know what it’s like to have that separation and not be there for the birthdays, for the pickups, the drop-offs and everything else. And I don’t want that for my little ones now," he stated.