Tyra Banks Threatened to Quit 'Dancing With The Stars' Over Alfonso Ribeiro Joining The Show

When it was announced that Alfonso Ribeiro would be joining Dancing With the Stars as a new host, he quickly got the blessing of the show's former co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, but not the show's current star: Tyra Banks.

“Tyra threatened to quit when she found out about the plans to add a co-host next to her when the show returns. Tyra was livid and feels betrayed — not because the producers clearly have lost faith in her abilities to single handily carry the show, but also because no one had the decency to tell her what was going on until it was a done deal," a source exclusively tells OK!.

Insiders add that Banks isn’t angry with Ribeiro but rather the way it all went down.