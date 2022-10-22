'DWTS' Viewers Call For Tyra Banks To Be Fired After String Of Awkward Blunders

Just a week later, she made the error for the second time. "I just said it backwards again. What is wrong with me with this? Why can't I get this right?" she audibly asked herself. "They said it in my ear last week, I got it wrong. Now that I'm reading it and I'm getting it wrong."

Then, on Tuesday, October 18, Banks made another mistake when she declared that D'Amelio and her dance partner, Mark Ballas, "earned the first 10s and the highest score of the season last night."

However, as Twitter pointed out, Selma Blair and Sasha Farber were actually the first to do so.