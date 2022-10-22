'DWTS' Viewers Call For Tyra Banks To Be Fired After String Of Awkward Blunders
Is it time for Tyra Banks' last dance? While the model has reportedly been under fire from Dancing With the Stars producers for months due to her alleged diva behavior, her antics are now ruffling feathers with fans.
On the October 3 episode, she mistakenly referred to contestant Charli D'Amelio's boyfriend, Landon Barker, as "Logan," causing social media to erupt over secondhand embarrassment.
Just a week later, she made the error for the second time. "I just said it backwards again. What is wrong with me with this? Why can't I get this right?" she audibly asked herself. "They said it in my ear last week, I got it wrong. Now that I'm reading it and I'm getting it wrong."
Then, on Tuesday, October 18, Banks made another mistake when she declared that D'Amelio and her dance partner, Mark Ballas, "earned the first 10s and the highest score of the season last night."
However, as Twitter pointed out, Selma Blair and Sasha Farber were actually the first to do so.
As OK! previously reported, Banks, 48, was in jeopardy of being axed from joining this latest season, with one insider declaring, "Truth is, she’s always been difficult to work with." Others alleged she acted like a "queen bee" and diva on set; some believed she was also responsible for the show's decrease in ratings.
In order to please fans and the model, the show brought on former Alfonso Ribeiro to act as the cohost, something that didn't sit well with the actress. And while she reportedly threatened to quit the gig due to the switch-up, "Tyra was basically told that she would have to cohost the show with Alfonso or not host the show at all," a source said.
Though the actor, 51, was aware of the ongoing drama, producers pleaded with them to make amends and play nice in front of the cameras.
"The word is that Tyra and Alfonso must present a united front and go out and push the show," the source explained. "It is important to have them out and about together, pushing back any suggestion that there is behind-the-scenes tension or ego dramas."