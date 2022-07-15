And while the Life Size actress may be driving the crew crazy — one source said she has "wild demands" and is "disrespectful" towards her colleagues — producers are simultaneously scrambling to revive the show's popularity amid decreasing viewership.

As OK! previously revealed, the downfall has forced the program to cut spending, so dancers will now earn around $1,600 per episode instead of $5,200. The series has also been kicked from the ABC lineup and will instead stream on Disney+.