Dylan Conrique Loves That Her Music Is 'Helping People' Around The World: 'All I Could Hope For'

From a young age, the rising star has "been singing, dancing, and performing, so it was always a goal of mine to move to L.A. and really pursue it," she says. "My parents eventually moved us all out here so I could give it a shot, and I’m so happy we did because getting to do this every day is amazing."

Now, she gets to share her tunes with others, which is one of her favorite parts of being a performer.

"Going on tour and hearing the crowds sing my songs with me was a really big moment this year — and for my career so far. There were a lot of times on stage where I just stood there and really tried to take in the moment that I have these amazing fans that listen to my music and are excited to come see me live," she says. "It’s really cool seeing other people connect to my music and lyrics with their own stories and life experiences. I see a lot of stuff on social media about how one of my songs perfectly explains how someone’s feeling in that moment and I just think it’s so comforting knowing that other people can be going through the same things as you, helps you feel less alone sometimes."