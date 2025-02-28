Dylan Efron Says 'People Shower Too Much' in Shocking Statement: 'We Don't Need' It

Dylan Efron thinks showering is ‘overrated’ and that people ‘don’t need' to do it.

The producer, best known as Zac Efron ’s younger brother, isn’t a fan of taking a bath frequently.

Dylan Efron didn't hold back when sharing his thoughts on hygiene.

“I think people shower too much,” Dylan, 33, admitted when asked to name something “overrated” during a rapid-fire Q&A with Are You Okay?

The interviewer wasn’t having it, joking that she “hated” his answer.

Dylan doubled down, explaining, “We take way too many showers. I go in the pool a lot, like, there’s chlorine. It’s killing everything.”

“We don’t need to soap our bodies every time we’re in the shower, either,” he added. “That’s way too much!”