Dylan Efron Says 'People Shower Too Much' in Shocking Statement: 'We Don't Need' It
Dylan Efron didn't hold back when sharing his thoughts on hygiene.
The producer, best known as Zac Efron’s younger brother, isn’t a fan of taking a bath frequently.
“I think people shower too much,” Dylan, 33, admitted when asked to name something “overrated” during a rapid-fire Q&A with Are You Okay?
The interviewer wasn’t having it, joking that she “hated” his answer.
Dylan doubled down, explaining, “We take way too many showers. I go in the pool a lot, like, there’s chlorine. It’s killing everything.”
“We don’t need to soap our bodies every time we’re in the shower, either,” he added. “That’s way too much!”
His shower confession wasn’t the only hot take. When asked about his “most controversial food opinion,” he didn’t hesitate, answering, “I don’t like croissants.”
As for something he thinks is “underrated,” he said, “Watching sunsets. Every sunset’s incredible. So, every time I see the sun, I run outside and try to watch it.”
The random revelations come after Dylan opened up about growing up in Zac’s shadow.
“I was really shy as a kid,” he told People in a recent interview. “I didn't have social media until I was probably 25, 26. I was very private. And then every year, growing more and more confident, posting more on social and realizing that my life being posted on social media has led to reality [shows] being an option because I'm playing myself online.”
Fortunately, starring in Season 3 of The Traitors fulfills his long-time "dream" of being on a game show.
“I was super competitive growing up,” he said. “So when Traitors asked, it was a no-brainer. I don't think I would've been ready for this a couple years ago, but it was the perfect timing for me. I watched, I loved it and I thought I'd do pretty well.”
Since joining the show, Dylan has found himself in the middle of some High School Musical-level drama, as Bob the Drag Queen, 38, called out Zac during a roundtable banishment, saying he's “not a good actor.”
But according to Dylan, his big brother couldn’t care less.
“He was laughing about it,” Dylan shared. “This is all just fun to him. He's been in the public eye for a lot. He doesn't take anything too serious. He's been super supportive of it all.”
“Zac's an actor. If I was going into act for something, he would be the first one to give me some tips, but this is a different realm,” Dylan added. “This is more towards social media, which I do. So Zac showing his support was all I needed, but he's not going to give me tips because he has no idea how these shows work.”
New episodes of The Traitors Season 3 drop Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.