A 'Crime!': Bob the Drag Queen Fans Enraged After Reality Star Gets Eliminated From ‘The Traitors’

After Bob the Drag Queen was eliminated on the January 16 episode of The Traitors , fans took to social media to express their rage about the situation.

On social media platform X, one user wrote it was “way” too early for Bob to go, calling it “traitor on traitor crime.” Bob was one of the four people on the show selected to be a “traitor,” capable of “murdering” the other contestants on the show, a.k.a. “the faithfuls.” During one of their challenges, he suggested Rob Mariano, a.k.a. “Boston Rob,” may be a traitor as he made sure to save himself from elimination. This led to Mariano — who is a traitor — turning on Bob, leading to the latter's elimination. The other two traitors followed suit.

Another X member piped in to express they felt eliminating the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum was “homophobia at its finest.”