A 'Crime!': Bob the Drag Queen Fans Enraged After Reality Star Gets Eliminated From ‘The Traitors’
After Bob the Drag Queen was eliminated on the January 16 episode of The Traitors, fans took to social media to express their rage about the situation.
On social media platform X, one user wrote it was “way” too early for Bob to go, calling it “traitor on traitor crime.” Bob was one of the four people on the show selected to be a “traitor,” capable of “murdering” the other contestants on the show, a.k.a. “the faithfuls.” During one of their challenges, he suggested Rob Mariano, a.k.a. “Boston Rob,” may be a traitor as he made sure to save himself from elimination. This led to Mariano — who is a traitor — turning on Bob, leading to the latter's elimination. The other two traitors followed suit.
Another X member piped in to express they felt eliminating the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum was “homophobia at its finest.”
A different user claimed Dylan Efron and Mariano “hate gay people” due to them saying “let’s vote the drag queen when his name is Bob the Drag Queen.” This person was referring to Mariano dropping the name Bob when saying they had to get “the drag queen” out.
In the same vein, an X member claimed Mariano “never saying Bob’s name properly” was crazy and insisted “he wanted to say a slur so bad.”
While many came to Bob’s defense, not every reaction was favorable toward him.
“I’m always rooting for the girls and gays but Bob the Drag Queen was a horrible traitor and threw Rob under the bus first so good riddance,” one user said.
However, one person said the elimination was fair. “Keep in mind his name is Bob the Drag Queen,” they shared. “All they did was drop Bob. Also keep in mind there are 2 Bobs… Y’all just call anything homophobic.”
Over the four episodes he was on, Bob the Drag Queen quickly soared in popularity with viewers of the show, with many calling him the new Phaedra Parks, who was the breakout star of Season 2 of The Traitors.
Bob took to X to voice his reaction to being let go, writing he could not “believe that all of the traitors voted for me. To be fair, I was very overwhelming in the Touret.” “Goodnight everyone,” he added in a later post. “Hope I did my bobbleheads proud. See you at the reunion.”