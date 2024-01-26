Ed Kelce Says He Was a 'Real Idiot' for Not Remembering Taylor Swift's Name When Meeting Her at Travis' House

Ed Kelce had a blank space to fill when he first interacted with Taylor Swift.

“I met Taylor at Travis’ house. When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he’s not there because he’s sequestered with the team,” Ed said during a Friday, January 26, appearance on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan radio show in Cleveland, Ohio. “Everyone meets at the house and they have a shuttle that comes [to] pick everyone up and take them to the game. At any given home game, you could end up with 20 people there.”