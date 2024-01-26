Ed Kelce Says He Was a 'Real Idiot' for Not Remembering Taylor Swift's Name When Meeting Her at Travis' House
Ed Kelce had a blank space to fill when he first interacted with Taylor Swift.
“I met Taylor at Travis’ house. When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he’s not there because he’s sequestered with the team,” Ed said during a Friday, January 26, appearance on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan radio show in Cleveland, Ohio. “Everyone meets at the house and they have a shuttle that comes [to] pick everyone up and take them to the game. At any given home game, you could end up with 20 people there.”
“Taylor walks in with a security guy, and I look at her, and I say [to my girlfriend], ‘Oh my God, I know this kid, but I don’t know what her name is. Jeez, you know, like a real idiot,’” Ed continued of the awkward moment. “And [my girlfriend] says, ‘You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.’”
Elsewhere in the chat, Ed spoke about how the Kelce family has only gotten more and more popular since his son started seeing the pop star, 34.
“I don’t know if it’s crazy,” Ed said. “Yes, he’s dating Taylor, and yeah, there’s eyes on you every place you go. It’s funny because last year, [my ex-wife] Donna [Kelce] and I were shown on TV screens, and we had some articles that were done. So, our name was out there.”
When Travis and his brother, Jason, faced off in the 2023 Super Bowl, it went viral, as they became the first siblings to ever have that happen.
“We were so popular, the [NFL] commissioner offered to let us sit in the box for the Super Bowl,” Ed joked. “More people recognize us since he started dating Taylor, though. I’ll be [in] the grocery store, somebody will smile and say, ‘Hey!’ Come over and say ‘Hi Ed,’ and I have no idea who they are. That has certainly picked up and become more frequent by a long shot than the before Taylor days.”
As OK! previously reported, Ed has praised Taylor in the past.
The "Cruel Summer" songstress is “a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman," Ed gushed, adding that when he first met her, he was blown away by how "very genuine" she was.
“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed continued. “We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”
“And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot," he concluded. “She's very smart. I mean, very. That comes through right away.”