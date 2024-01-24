Jason Kelce's Wife Warned Him to Be on His 'Best Behavior' Before Meeting Taylor Swift for the First Time at Travis' Playoff Game
Travis Kelce revealed how his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, felt about his brother, Jason Kelce, taking off his shirt and stripping down during the Chiefs playoff game on Sunday, January 21.
While chatting, Jason, 36, confirmed that his wife, Kylie Kelce, had warned him ahead of time to not do anything silly, as this was the pair's first time interacting with the pop star, 34.
"She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor," he said on their "New Heights" podcast. "So she's like, 'Do not ... be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep in the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression, this is my best chance! Set the bar nice and low.'"
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, joked his sibling made the "worst" first impression, but the singer didn't seem to mind his antics.
“Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis shared.
As OK! previously reported, the Grammy winner placed her hand over her face after Jason went into the crowd.
But one person who didn't seem pleased with Jason, who took off his shirt and walked through the box after Travis scored, was his wife.
"I don't think she was happy about it to be honest with you. Like, welp, there's Jason," Jason said of Kylie's reaction. "I'm not gonna lie, I gave Kylie a heads up. The moment we got into that suite I said 'I'm taking my shirt off and I'm jumping out of that suite.' And she said, 'Jason don't you dare.' I'm just letting you know what's happening. I'm not asking for permission. I'm doing this."
Fans also couldn't get enough of Travis, as he threw up heart hands after scoring. (Taylor typically makes the hand gesture at her concerts.)
Ultimately, Swifties were excited to see her hanging out with Travis' family.
"I bet it’s just the best feeling for her to be part of a group, cheering wholeheartedly for something they all want that has nothing at all to do with her. She’s not the focus, no one is relying on her to be perfect. I love this for her so much," one person wrote, while another added: "You know she loves it though. she loves chaotic energy!"
"I’m really happy he finally gets to cheer his brother on! This is so wholesome! I love it!" a third supporter added.