Ed O'Neill Reveals 1989 'TV Guide' Cover Sparked His Longtime Feud With 'Married With Children' Costar Amanda Bearse

"I did a thing on the show that involved Amanda Bearse that I regretted,” he said. “We didn’t get along, but we did for a long time. We were great friends. And I could guess, I don’t want to speak for her, but it started when we got the cover of TV Guide.”

The 77-year-old explained how Bearse, 65, — who played Marcy D’Arcy on Married… With Children — and other costar David Garrison were excluded from the magazine cover as they “were the neighbors” on the show.