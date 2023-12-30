Luke Macfarlane Was 'Nervous' to Work With Candace Cameron Bure After Her Alleged Anti-LGBTQ+ Comments
Luke Macfarlane opened up about his experience costarring with Full House star Candace Cameron Bure in a Hallmark Channel movie.
“I will admit that I was nervous to work with her,” the 43-year-old openly gay actor said while on the “Tosh Show” podcast. “But, she could not have been more lovely.”
Host Daniel Tosh then pointed out Cameron Bure, 47, “probably” doesn’t approve of Macfarlane’s “lifestyle” as a gay man, as she was recently slammed for her November 2022 interview were she seemingly bashed the LGBTQ community.
However, Macfarlane insisted his sexuality did not come up, saying, “We never talked about it. She has a lot of gay friends.”
Cameron Bure was the leading lady of the Hallmark channel for years before leaving the network in 2022 for Great American Media.
While speaking with WSJ. Magazine the star praised Great American Media for prioritizing “traditional marriage” in its romance movies, while Hallmark has been making more LGBTQ+ films in recent years.
The Fuller House alum’s remarks quickly sparked backlash from the queer community and allies, including some of Hallmark’s stars.
"All I know is, for us, it’s very simple why we’re here. We know what we’re doing," Tyler Hynes stated in a joint interview with Three Wise Men and a Baby costars Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell. "I don’t want to speak for you guys, but I certainly know why I’m here."
"That was the intention from the beginning," Walker chimed in. "We want to see the same things you’re talking about — diversity of storytelling. Because things have to evolve."
After being bashed by the public, Cameron Bure showed remorse for her statement.
“It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” she penned on Instagram. “It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”
During his appearance on the “Tosh Show” podcast, Macfarlane also discussed his movie Bros with Billy Eichner, which largely flopped at the box office.
“I don’t know if I was ever limited [and] I don’t know if [roles] were ever held for me, but you know, network testing for a TV show is a big deal. You got all these people there they’re curious [and] they’re afraid their thing that they’re spending all this money on is not going to make money,” Macfarlane began. “There’s like famous stories of things that tested really badly and did really well, you know, Bros tested really, really well.”
“Billy is a really big fan of the movies from the ’90s [like] You’ve Got Mail and Notting Hill and I think his sensibility is much more of the sort of like big openhearted rom-com,” he added. “And Judd [Apatow] and Nick [Stoller] are like, ‘Jokes are really important.’ I thought it was a really successful hybrid of those two things.”