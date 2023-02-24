Ellie Goulding Admits She Has 'A Lot Of Trauma' From Rumors She Cheated On Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan
Ellie Goulding revealed rumors that the pop star cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan in 2014 have caused her “trauma.”
On Sunday, February 19, the English singer-songwriter shared, "It's fascinating how many people are interested in that. It happened nine years ago."
She added, "You know, completely honestly, it caused me a lot of trauma, actually."
The “Love Me Like You Do” musician, 36, said that she never dated the “Shape Of You” singer, 32.
Back in 2014, British tabloids reported that Sheeran’s song “Don’t” was about Goulding. From there, fans began to speculate that she had cheated on Sheeran with Horan.
"I envy the fact that my friends just spent their 20s having flings and one-night stands and what every 20-something goes through in private. But every single thing I did was written about. I was made to feel like a terrible person and I really struggled with that because I know I'm not," the Brit award winner said.
Recently, Goulding posted a TikTok of herself dancing along to Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” One user commented, "Can't believe u cheated on Ed with Niall, but slay fr (for real)."
"False!!!!! But also slay,” the star responded. Later, she admitted, "I was really drunk when I wrote that."
The 36-year-old reflected on her younger self. "I can laugh about it now but it changed things for me. I became kind of reclusive. I didn't want to perform. That's why I wrote that comment because every day I get comments about this stupid teenage situation. It was nothing and it was private – and it caused me such a huge amount of grief and I resent it," she said.
The star continued discussing her present relationship with Sheeran, saying, "It is in the past and we're friends. We're adults.”
Though there is no validity to the cheating rumors, Goulding revealed, "I did go on a few dates with Niall, but I was never in a relationship with Ed. I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing."
Goulding also described her current position with the One Direction alum. "We're still friends. We went on a few dates, and it was really fun. He's a really, really lovely guy. He's got the biggest sense of humor, he's very caring, and I see him as a genuine friend in the industry," she shared.
