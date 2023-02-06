Ed Sheeran Joins Courteney Cox & Boyfriend Johnny McDaid For Hilarious 'Dirty Dancing' Reenactment
Courteney Cox closed out her weekend with some much-needed comedic relief.
On Sunday, February 5, the 58-year-old actress took to Instagram with a hilarious video of herself and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid — and of course, a quick cameo from a special celebrity guest.
“I love this part" Cox expressed to her beau in the video, as they were positioned cuddled up on the couch while watching the famed Dirty Dancing scene.
"Can we do it? The lift?" she asked McDaid as “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes played in the background.
“Sure,” the Snow Patrol band member hesitantly agreed.
The couple was then joined by singer Ed Sheeran and film director Jason Koenig, who each grabbed one of Cox's arms to lift her up off the backyard deck.
The clip transitioned into another scene, where McDaid jumped into the air and waited for his lady to catch him. The video paused with him flailing his arms mid-air and quickly closed out with the sound of sirens and an ambulance speeding down the road.
Cox’s 12.2 million Instagram followers quickly flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the highly amusing content.
“The casual Ed Sheeran cameo really adds to this 😂,” one person joked of the “Shape of You” singer, who has written a handful songs with his pal McDaid.
“It reminds me of Friends, that episode with the routine when Monica couldn't catch Ross😂” a social media user pointed out of the famous sitcom series, as another also noted, “who remembered Ross and Monica when he challenged her to do the routine ending pose?? 😂😂”
“Courtney: Hey, Ed, you wanna appear in my video as an extra for no reason at all ? Ed: Say no more,” one person imagined of what the conversation before filming the funny video might have sounded like.
“Can someone please explain me why is she always hanging out with Ed Sheeran?? I don’t get it,” another confused viewer asked of the odd friendship.
Believe it or not, Sheeran was the reason Cox and McDaid ever met in the first place, as he invited the Irish musician over to the Scream star’s household one evening during a small get-together — and the rest was history.