Ed Sheeran Emotionally Details Wife's 'Horrible' Cancer Diagnosis While Pregnant, She Realizes She 'Might Die'
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are offering a rare glimpse into their private life away from the cameras.
In the Grammy winner's new Disney+ docuseries titled Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, set for release Wednesday, May 3, he emotionally looked back on what it was like learning that his wife was diagnosed with cancer.
"It was horrible," Sheeran began to say with tears in his eyes after learning of her diagnosis in February 2022 — while Seaborn was pregnant with their second child.
Sheeran later revealed he wrote seven songs in four hours to cope with the pain he felt — which, according to his wife, wasn't an unusual tactic for him to turn to.
"When something really intense happens to him, he writes a song," explained Seaborn, who revealed in the first episode, titled "Love," why she agreed to be part of the documentary.
"I got diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year which was a massive s***ter," she said. "It made me massively reflect on our mortality. I would never agree to do anything like this but it made me think, 'Oh if I died, what's people's perception of me? What do you leave behind?'"
Seaborn, 30, added: "For Ed, the whole point is he wants to say to people, 'I'm not just this music machine. I'm not just this robot that tries to get No. 1. I'm a father, I'm a son, I'm a friend.' It wasn't until this year when I was like, 'I might die.'"
In another part of the episode, the 32-year-old — who often keeps his personal life away from the spotlight — explained how much his wife means to him and the impact she's had on his life.
"It's the most amazing thing in my life that nobody really knows about," the "Shape of You" singer pointed out. "Everything in my life got so much better when she got into it."
From documenting his wife's battle with a tumor to detailing the loss of his childhood friend and offering more intimate moments of his and Seaborn's family life, Sheeran gives fans a look into his life like never before.
Sheeran has used his personal hardships to craft his latest album, Subtract, announcing on March 1 that he poured his "deepest, darkest thoughts" into his new album.
"At the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art," he wrote in part via Instagram. "Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings."
"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," penned Sheeran — who welcomed a second daughter with Seaborn last May.
Noting that this album is "opening the trapdoor into my soul," Sheeran concluded: "For the first time I'm not trying to craft an album people will like, I'm merely putting something out that's honest and true to where I am in my adult life."
Sheeran and Seaborn are also parents to 2-year-old Lyra.
