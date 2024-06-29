Eddie Murphy Slams David Spade for Making 'Racist' Joke About Him on 'Saturday Night Live' in the '90s: 'It Hurt My Feelings'

"It was like: ‘Yo, it’s in-house! I’m one of the family, and you’re f------ with me like that?’ It hurt my feelings like that," Murphy explained.

The Shrek star noted how disrespectful it was as he built the sketch comedy series into what it is today. "This is Saturday Night Live. I’m the biggest thing that ever came off that show. The show would have been off the air if I didn’t go back on the show, and now you got somebody from the cast making a crack about my career? And I know that he can’t just say that," he noted.