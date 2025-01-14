or
Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Suggesting Comcast Should 'Pay a Big Price' After Seth Meyers Jokes About His Hush Money Sentencing

Split photo of Seth Meyers and Donald Trump
Source: @Late Night With Seth Meyers/Youtube;MEGA

Donald Trump slammed Seth Meyers in a post shared to Truth Social.

By:

Jan. 14 2025, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

President-elect Donald Trump slammed Comcast and television personality Seth Meyers after the late-night talk show host made jokes about his recent sentencing hearing.

On Monday night, January 13, the 78-year-old took to his Truth Social platform and claimed NBC was a network "run by a truly bad group of people."

donald trump comcast pay big price seth meyers joke
Source: @Late Night With Seth Meyers/Youtube;

Seth Meyers has criticized Donald Trump on his late-night talk show.

"I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night, the first time in months, and every time I watch this moron I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast," he continued.

"These guys should be paying a lot of money for the right to give these 'in kind' contributions to the Radical Left Democrat Party," he added. "These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party. Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!"

donald trump comcast pay big price seth meyers joke
Source: @Late Night With Seth Meyers/Youtube

Seth Meyers likened reporters repeating Donald Trump's comments to tourists reading 'a menu in a language they don’t speak.'

Political pundit Ron Filipkowski shared an image of the post on social media with the caption, "Trump wants Comcast punished because Seth Myers told a joke about him."

In response, one X user penned, "Thinnest skin ever," and another said, "Here we go again — Trump watches TV, gets his feelings hurt, calls for censorship. Four more years of this."

A third critic simply replied, "Donald Trump is a useless clown."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced backlash from critics on social media for his comments about Seth Meyers and Comcast.

Although it is unclear the exact remarks Trump was referring to, Meyers joked about the president-elect's speech during his hush money trial sentencing hearing on the Monday, January 13, installment of his late-night talk show.

At the time, Trump called the trial "a very terrible experience" and "a tremendous setback for New York."

"With all the horrible things that are going on, I got indicted for calling a legal expense a legal expense," he said, referring to his felony conviction for falsifying business documents related to a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. "It's been a political witch hunt. It was done to damage my reputation so that I'd lose the election, and obviously, that didn't work."

During the episode, Meyer's referred to Trump's comments in court, quipping: "It’s always so weird to hear reporters read Trump’s remarks. It’s like listening to a tourist read a menu in a language they don’t speak."

donald trump claims jack smith execute everybody press conference
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called his hush money trial a 'very terrible experience.'

This isn't the first time Trump has hinted at potential legal action against the media for their coverage on him and the election.

"They are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its ‘Country Threatening Treason,'" he said in September 2024.

