Elizabeth Banks Goes Off on White Women Who Voted for Donald Trump Over Kamala Harris: 'What Were You Thinking?'
April 16 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
Elizabeth Banks is calling out white women who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
Referencing her role in the The Hunger Games during an appearance on Bustle's "One Nightstand" podcast on Tuesday, April 14, the actress said, "Effie is the model, guys. I don’t understand the 53 percent of white ladies that didn’t vote for Kamala [Harris]."
Banks noted how her character, Effie Trinket, goes from bolstering this "fascist regime" to eventually realizing how unjust it is and becoming a "revolutionary."
"Effie for me is one of the characters that has the greatest arc that I’ve ever played because obviously she props up this fascist regime that she benefits from," Banks, 52, said.
"It’s not until she really comes to care for and see how unfair it is when they want to pull Katniss and Peta into the games again," she added, according to Variety.
The Miniature Wife star notably supported Harris during her campaign with such enthusiasm that she even predicted the former vice president would win the race.
"19 DAYS until we elect @kamalaharris President of the United States! I joined my friends at @reproforallnv yesterday and jumped on Kamala’s Reproductive Freedom Bus in Las Vegas," Banks wrote on Instagram at the time.
Jake Paul Slammed Kamala Harris on Theo Von's Podcast
However, not everyone is a fan of Harris, and Jake Paul is proof of that.
Earlier this month, the YouTuber-turned-boxer branded the Democratic politician "dumb" as he teased a potential presidential run in the future.
"If there's like a Kamala running on the Democratic party like a f------ dumb--- running and opposing, um, I will enter the game and risk getting assassinated," he said on Theo Von's podcast.
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- Kamala Harris Teases She 'Might' Run in 2028 Presidential Election After Previously Losing to Donald Trump
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Kamala Harris 'Might' Run for President Again After Losing to Donald Trump
Critics aside, Harris recently hinted that another run for the Oval Office isn't out of the question.
Chatting with podcaster Sharon McMahon in February, the former California attorney general revealed she hasn't "decided" yet whether she will enter the race again.
"You're still thinking about it?" McMahon probed, to which she replied, "I might."
Kamala Harris Said She's 'Not Done' With Politics
The former attorney previously told the BBC in October 2025 that she hasn't ruled out a potential run in the future.
"I am not done," she said of politics. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones."
Harris added that if she doesn't become the first female president of the United States one day, she still believes her grandnieces would "in there lifetime, for sure" see a woman in office.