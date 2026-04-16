or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Elizabeth Banks
OK LogoNEWS

Elizabeth Banks Goes Off on White Women Who Voted for Donald Trump Over Kamala Harris: 'What Were You Thinking?'

photo of elizabeth banks
Source: Bustle/youtube

53 percent of white women voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election, according to exit polls.

April 16 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Banks is calling out white women who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Referencing her role in the The Hunger Games during an appearance on Bustle's "One Nightstand" podcast on Tuesday, April 14, the actress said, "Effie is the model, guys. I don’t understand the 53 percent of white ladies that didn’t vote for Kamala [Harris]."

Banks noted how her character, Effie Trinket, goes from bolstering this "fascist regime" to eventually realizing how unjust it is and becoming a "revolutionary."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Elizabeth Banks predicted Kamala Harris would take the White House.
Source: Bustle/youtube; mega

Elizabeth Banks predicted Kamala Harris would take the White House.

"Effie for me is one of the characters that has the greatest arc that I’ve ever played because obviously she props up this fascist regime that she benefits from," Banks, 52, said.

"It’s not until she really comes to care for and see how unfair it is when they want to pull Katniss and Peta into the games again," she added, according to Variety.

The Miniature Wife star notably supported Harris during her campaign with such enthusiasm that she even predicted the former vice president would win the race.

"19 DAYS until we elect @kamalaharris President of the United States! I joined my friends at @reproforallnv yesterday and jumped on Kamala’s Reproductive Freedom Bus in Las Vegas," Banks wrote on Instagram at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Jake Paul Slammed Kamala Harris on Theo Von's Podcast

image of Jake Paul blasted the former vice president recently.
Source: Theo Von/youtube; mega

Jake Paul blasted the former vice president recently.

However, not everyone is a fan of Harris, and Jake Paul is proof of that.

Earlier this month, the YouTuber-turned-boxer branded the Democratic politician "dumb" as he teased a potential presidential run in the future.

"If there's like a Kamala running on the Democratic party like a f------ dumb--- running and opposing, um, I will enter the game and risk getting assassinated," he said on Theo Von's podcast.

MORE ON:
Elizabeth Banks

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris 'Might' Run for President Again After Losing to Donald Trump

image of Kamala Harris could enter the race again.
Source: mega

Kamala Harris could enter the race again.

Critics aside, Harris recently hinted that another run for the Oval Office isn't out of the question.

Chatting with podcaster Sharon McMahon in February, the former California attorney general revealed she hasn't "decided" yet whether she will enter the race again.

"You're still thinking about it?" McMahon probed, to which she replied, "I might."

Kamala Harris Said She's 'Not Done' With Politics

image of 'I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones,' she told the BBC last fall.
Source: mega

'I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones,' she told the BBC last fall.

The former attorney previously told the BBC in October 2025 that she hasn't ruled out a potential run in the future.

"I am not done," she said of politics. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones."

Harris added that if she doesn't become the first female president of the United States one day, she still believes her grandnieces would "in there lifetime, for sure" see a woman in office.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.