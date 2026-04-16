NEWS Elizabeth Banks Goes Off on White Women Who Voted for Donald Trump Over Kamala Harris: 'What Were You Thinking?' Source: Bustle/youtube 53 percent of white women voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election, according to exit polls. Allie Fasanella April 16 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: Bustle/youtube; mega Elizabeth Banks predicted Kamala Harris would take the White House.

"Effie for me is one of the characters that has the greatest arc that I’ve ever played because obviously she props up this fascist regime that she benefits from," Banks, 52, said. "It’s not until she really comes to care for and see how unfair it is when they want to pull Katniss and Peta into the games again," she added, according to Variety. The Miniature Wife star notably supported Harris during her campaign with such enthusiasm that she even predicted the former vice president would win the race. "19 DAYS until we elect @kamalaharris President of the United States! I joined my friends at @reproforallnv yesterday and jumped on Kamala’s Reproductive Freedom Bus in Las Vegas," Banks wrote on Instagram at the time.

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Jake Paul Slammed Kamala Harris on Theo Von's Podcast

Source: Theo Von/youtube; mega Jake Paul blasted the former vice president recently.

However, not everyone is a fan of Harris, and Jake Paul is proof of that. Earlier this month, the YouTuber-turned-boxer branded the Democratic politician "dumb" as he teased a potential presidential run in the future. "If there's like a Kamala running on the Democratic party like a f------ dumb--- running and opposing, um, I will enter the game and risk getting assassinated," he said on Theo Von's podcast.

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Kamala Harris 'Might' Run for President Again After Losing to Donald Trump

Source: mega Kamala Harris could enter the race again.

Critics aside, Harris recently hinted that another run for the Oval Office isn't out of the question. Chatting with podcaster Sharon McMahon in February, the former California attorney general revealed she hasn't "decided" yet whether she will enter the race again. "You're still thinking about it?" McMahon probed, to which she replied, "I might."

Kamala Harris Said She's 'Not Done' With Politics

Source: mega 'I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones,' she told the BBC last fall.