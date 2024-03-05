Megyn Kelly Claims the 'First Female President' Will Be Someone 'Truly Extraordinary' — NOT Kamala Harris

"Not to go all female girl power, but the United States has never elected a female president. Ever," she said. "And the first one is not going to be Kamala Harris."

She described the traits of the potential world leader as somebody who is "articulate" and "strong."

"There's like a skepticism about it probably because we've never had it," she continued. "And even though we've had strong female leaders at the senatorial level in other countries, Americans are just kind of used to the one thing."