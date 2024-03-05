OK Magazine
Megyn Kelly Claims the 'First Female President' Will Be Someone 'Truly Extraordinary' — NOT Kamala Harris

megyn kelly calls kamala harris incestuous dinner joe scarborough pp
By:

Mar. 5 2024, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly isn't sold on the idea that Kamala Harris could one day become the United States of America's first woman president.

On the Monday, March 4, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist argued that honor would go to someone who was "truly extraordinary."

megyn kelly first female president wont be kamala harris
Megyn Kelly firmly believes Kamala Harris will not be the first woman POTUS.

"Not to go all female girl power, but the United States has never elected a female president. Ever," she said. "And the first one is not going to be Kamala Harris."

She described the traits of the potential world leader as somebody who is "articulate" and "strong."

"There's like a skepticism about it probably because we've never had it," she continued. "And even though we've had strong female leaders at the senatorial level in other countries, Americans are just kind of used to the one thing."

megyn kelly first female president wont be kamala harris
Harris is the first female Vice President of the United States.

"It's like the way I felt when I went to an Episcopal church the other day and like, what why are their female priests? That's not a thing," she added. "I don't—I'm skeptical. I'm Catholic. I'm used to the men."

"The first female leader is not going to be Kamala Harris," she repeated a third time. "And indeed, it cannot be. For the sake of women-kind and our future in this position and roles. It cannot be such a moron. We need somebody who actually can do the job and look up to even if we disagree with her politics. She's not it."

megyn kelly first female president wont be kamala harris
Kelly called Harris a 'moron' on the Monday installment of her podcast.

This is far from the first time Kelly has harshly criticized the first female Vice President of the United States. As OK! previously reported, the podcast host claimed she felt offended by Harris' public speaking abilities.

"The thing that it makes it especially noxious to me is her acting ... she doesn't have it," she said at the time. "She doesn't have the 'it' factor, the thing that penetrates the lens, the thing that makes people want to listen to you, that makes you a dynamic speaker. She tries to 'explain things to people all the time,' as though she's talking to a two year old."

megyn kelly first female president wont be kamala harris
Harris has been criticized in the past for her public speaking abilities.

Kelly also called out Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, after they hosted political commentator Joe Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brzezinski, for dinner at the vice presidential residence in January.

Source: OK!

"I just threw up a little in my mouth. It's so gross how incestuous this is," she said on the Tuesday, February 6, episode of her podcast. "I really think if you're going to be in the media business, you have to have a professionally arm's length relationship with someone who's in a position of power."

