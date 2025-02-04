Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Blasts Kanye West and Bianca Censori Over Their 'Concerning' Red Carpet Stunt: 'Uncomfortable'

Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers is not a fan of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's latest red carpet stunt.

Days after the rapper and his wife, who wore a coat before taking it off to show her naked body, took photos at the 2025 Grammys, many people reacted to the ordeal, including Chambers.

"The number of message I've received defending this behavior is abhorrent. If this brief interaction looked uncomfortable, balanced and consensual to you, that's concerning. I've spent the past almost 2 years hosting and producing our show about coercion, control, and toxicity in relationships on @investigationdiscovery and this ticks all the boxes," the star, 42, wrote on her Instagram Story on February 3.