Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Blasts Kanye West and Bianca Censori Over Their 'Concerning' Red Carpet Stunt: 'Uncomfortable'
Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers is not a fan of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's latest red carpet stunt.
Days after the rapper and his wife, who wore a coat before taking it off to show her naked body, took photos at the 2025 Grammys, many people reacted to the ordeal, including Chambers.
"The number of message I've received defending this behavior is abhorrent. If this brief interaction looked uncomfortable, balanced and consensual to you, that's concerning. I've spent the past almost 2 years hosting and producing our show about coercion, control, and toxicity in relationships on @investigationdiscovery and this ticks all the boxes," the star, 42, wrote on her Instagram Story on February 3.
The businesswoman also re-posted Tinx's statement about the viral moment.
“It was uncomfortable to see. … I really don’t buy that this was some mutual art experiment. To me, it looked like some sort of humiliation ritual," Tinx wrote. “Of course women have agency, but there’s also an insane power dynamic at play here. Age, money, fame, etc.,” she continued.
Chambers said the social media star "said it best."
Lip reader Nicola Hickling told Daily Mail that the stunt was planned.
According to Hickling, the Grammy winner, 47, said, "Make a scene," to which Censori replied, "All right, let's go."
West frequently posts about his wife wearing nothing on social media.
After the show, he wrote: "Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever," West wrote. "My love my best friend My wife."
For her part, Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer, 38, in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. They share two children.
Chambers' filing came after multiple women accused The Social Network star of rape, cannibalistic fetishes and emotional abuse.
“Whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I’m now at a place in my life where I’m grateful for every single bit of it,” Hammer said on his "Painful Lessons" podcast in 2024. “I’m actually now at a place where I’m really grateful for it, because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me, I didn’t feel good. I never felt satisfied. I never had enough. I never was in a place where I was happy with myself.”