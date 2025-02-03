or
The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Expresses Concern for Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori After 'Uncomfortable' Naked Grammys Stunt

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's appearance at the 2025 Grammys has everyone talking

Feb. 3 2025, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted seeing Kanye West and his nearly naked wife, Bianca Censori, on the 2025 Grammys red carpet felt like the "low" point of the awards show.

The talk show co-host discussed the hot topic on the Monday, February 3, episode after the ladies congratulated Beyoncé on her three big wins.

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin said she hopes Bianca Censori is OK after going nearly naked on the 2025 Grammys red carpet.

"I don’t even want to dignify this, other than to say Kanye West — I don’t want to see him on red carpets anymore," Griffin explained, which the live audience responded to with applause.

"I hope that his partner is OK, because that whole thing was very uncomfortable, I think, for most women to watch," she noted. "I just don’t want to see it or hear from it any further."

Kanye West's wife showed up to the event in a big fur coat before taking it off to reveal her see-through dress.

As OK! reported, when the rapper, 47, and his wife, 30, arrived to the red carpet for the Sunday, February 2, show, Censori was covered up in a large fur coat, but seconds later, she took it off to reveal she was wearing nothing but a completely see-through mini dress.

It was confirmed that the pair — who were reportedly trying to recreate the artwork for West's album Vultures — weren't kicked out for their shocking behavior.

It's long been rumored that the dad-of-four chooses the barely there outfits the model often wears out, with their latest stunt renewing people's worries for Censori.

"Bianca Censori's increasingly revealing outfits have sparked debate, with many questioning whether this is an act of self-expression or something more complex," psychologist Dr. Louise Goddard-Crawley shared with a news outlet.

Griffin said she never wants to see West on a red carpet again.

"Reports of Kanye West allegedly imposing 'rules' on her, alongside concerns from family and friends, raise the possibility that this is more than just a bold fashion choice," the professional explained. "If Kanye does have a strong say in how Bianca presents herself, dressing in an extreme way might not be a personal choice but a way to maintain his approval or avoid conflict."

"It's common in controlling relationships for one person's preferences to dictate the other's behavior, sometimes to the point where their identity changes," Dr. Goddard-Crawley pointed out.

Many people fear the rapper could be controlling of his wife's outfit choices.

The doctor noted West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 44, previously revealed how he overhauled her wardrobe when they were together.

"If Bianca sees herself as his latest muse, she may feel pressure — conscious or not — to embody his artistic vision, even if it's at odds with her past self," the doctor said.

Despite concerns, West had no regrets over the outfit choice, as he posted a ton of pictures of them together on social media.

"Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever," he gushed in one post. "My love my best friend My wife."

