Elizabeth Hurley, 59, Bares Her Cleavage While Modeling New Outfit From Her Clothing Line: Photos
Elizabeth Hurley is proving once again that age is just a number!
The 59-year-old actress and businesswoman treated her Instagram followers to a series of stunning photos, highlighting her cleavage while modeling the latest piece from her clothing line: the Hilda Kaftan.
The hand-embroidered garment, crafted in India, featured buttons running from the neckline to the knee. But in true Hurley fashion, she added a sultry twist by leaving the top unbuttoned down to her stomach and opening the lower section to showcase her toned legs.
Underneath, she wore a chic white bikini set.
“My new Hilda Kaftan- named after a lovely friend Shop at the link in bio - www.elizabethhurley.com 💘,” she captioned the post.
Naturally, her fans didn’t hold back their admiration.
“This is GORGEOUS!! 🤍🤍🤍,” one follower wrote. Another gushed, “Woooow 😍😍😍😍😍😍👏👏👏👏👏.”
“Beautiful Hot Gorgeous Elizabeth 🌹,” a third gushed.
“stunning as always ❤️❤️❤️,” a fourth wrote.
Even her 22-year-old son, Damian Hurley, whom she shares with the late American businessman Steve Bing, joined in on the praise, writing, “Beautiful mama xxxxxx.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The actress’ post comes on the heels of another daring snapshot, which appeared to be a throwback from her modeling days. The Gossip Girl star shared the risqué photo, taken by renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth, on January 16.
In the image, The Piper star posed with tousled dark brown hair, biting down on a piece of diamond jewelry while crossing her arms over her bare chest.
Of course, fans were once again captivated.
One wrote, “Watched Bedazzled last night and was just remembering all this beauty!”
Another joked, “The Bond girl we never got 🍸.”
“Hmm I got off of work and opened ig and I saw you in my feed but Hey I'm not complaining about it you are a goddess,” a third added, while a fourth penned, “Dearest Elizabeth mesmerizing me again with another post of her most gorgeous self.”
In another nod to Elizabeth's iconic style, Kylie Jenner recently channeled her at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.
Kylie wore a vintage silver gown from the Atelier Versace Spring 1999 collection, inspired by Elizabeth's pink version of the dress at the 1999 CFDA Awards. At that event, the Strictly Confidential alum arrived on the arm of then-partner Hugh Grant, accessorizing her look with a sparkly clutch and smoky makeup.
Elizabeth and Hugh's love story spanned 13 years, from 1987 to 2000. Despite their split, the two remain close, and Hugh is the godfather to Damian.