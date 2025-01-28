Elizabeth Hurley, 59, Bares Her Cleavage While Modeling New Outfit From Her Clothing Line: Photos

Elizabeth Hurley stunned fans as she modeled a cleavage-baring outfit from her clothing line.

The 59-year-old actress and businesswoman treated her Instagram followers to a series of stunning photos , highlighting her cleavage while modeling the latest piece from her clothing line: the Hilda Kaftan.

The hand-embroidered garment, crafted in India, featured buttons running from the neckline to the knee. But in true Hurley fashion, she added a sultry twist by leaving the top unbuttoned down to her stomach and opening the lower section to showcase her toned legs.

“My new Hilda Kaftan- named after a lovely friend 🩷 Shop at the link in bio - www.elizabethhurley.com 💘,” she captioned the post.

The actress modeled the new Hilda Kaftan dress from her clothing line.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The actress’ post comes on the heels of another daring snapshot, which appeared to be a throwback from her modeling days. The Gossip Girl star shared the risqué photo, taken by renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth , on January 16.

In the image, The Piper star posed with tousled dark brown hair, biting down on a piece of diamond jewelry while crossing her arms over her bare chest.

Of course, fans were once again captivated.

One wrote, “Watched Bedazzled last night and was just remembering all this beauty!”

Another joked, “The Bond girl we never got 🍸.”

“Hmm I got off of work and opened ig and I saw you in my feed but Hey I'm not complaining about it you are a goddess,” a third added, while a fourth penned, “Dearest Elizabeth mesmerizing me again with another post of her most gorgeous self.”