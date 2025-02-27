Elizabeth Hurley, 59, Stuns in Tiny Pink Bikini During Getaway to the Maldives: Hot Photos
The Bedazzled star wowed her followers once again, sharing a stunning beach moment from the Maldives. Rocking a sizzling hot pink bikini, she flaunted her toned abs and cleavage while soaking up the sun.
“Kisses from paradise 💞 wearing my favourite Biarritz Bikini - ON SALE at the link in my bio (www.elizabethhurley.com) & on my stories 💘💘💘,” she captioned the Instagram post, giving her swimwear brand a little shout-out.
Hurley completed her beach look with voluminous, freshly blown-out hair, oversized sunglasses and a nude lip.
Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with praise.
“How can you be so amazing at 59? Come on, you are astonishing,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “You are an ageless beauty! Wow!”
“Age a bit, would ya… 😍,” someone joked.
“Always so perfect, Elizabeth 😍😍,” another wrote.
This tropical getaway post comes right after the Strictly Confidential actress shared another eye-catching swimsuit shot last week — this time from India.
She posed in a fierce animal print one-piece, as she raised her arms in the air.
“LOVING my new Savannah One Piece @elizabethhurleybeach shot in Alibag, India ,” she captioned the snap.
As expected, her fans were obsessed with her look.
“S--- little thing 🔥,” one person wrote. “We’re loving it too, Liz ❤️,” another chimed in.
“The spring’s bringing out the beast in you, Liz🐉🦖,” a third joked.
“Lovely leopardess,” a fourth raved.
Hurley, who is approaching 60, maintains a youthful appearance through healthy living.
“One question I get asked all the time is, how do you stay in shape and what do you eat? So here goes. My mantra is: don’t eat too much, too fast, too often or too late,” she shared in a 2024 Instagram post.
“Or, put another way, eat smaller meals, chew properly, ban snacking and eat dinner earlier. This works for me. I don’t drink weird green juices or shakes and only take supplements if a blood test tells me I’m lacking something,” she continued.
The actress also sticks to whole, real foods.
“I try to have vegetables or fruit equal half of every plate I eat — ie if I have a sandwich, I also eat an apple,” she explained. “I eat pretty much everything but only have junk food as an absolute treat — and I count junk food as anything that contains any ingredient that I don’t have in my own kitchen, so that includes ‘diet’ and ‘low-fat’ everything, all ready meals, all bought sandwiches, cakes and biscuits, and all sodas. My best investment was a bread maker, and I make a loaf a day. I also bake cakes every weekend.”
Other than diet, Hurley’s advice is to “move more.”
“I don’t go to the gym or do any set exercise, but I’m extremely active,” she added.