Elizabeth Hurley, 59, Says She Wants to 'Romp' in a Bikini for 'Many More Years' While Sharing Throwback Topless Photo
Elizabeth Hurley is just as hot at 59 as she was at 29!
On Saturday, February 8, the Gossip Girl actress shared a throwback photo of herself and pal Trinny Woodall topless at the beach in honor of the businesswoman’s birthday.
In the picture, which Hurley noted was from 1994, the two women showed off their curves as they stood holding their chests in only bikini bottoms.
Additionally, the brunette beauty uploaded a 2024 picture of her and Woodall in swimsuits. The two women had their toned tummies on full display in the snap, as Hurley stunned in a white bikini, straw hat and sunglasses.
“Happy Birthday Trin-a-ling. May we romp together in our bikinis for many more years @trinnywoodall,” the Austin Powers alum wrote alongside the stills.
As OK! previously reported, Hurley is no stranger to flaunting her fit physique on social media, as on January 27, she uploaded gorgeous photos highlighting her cleavage.
The images showed Hurley modeling a white hand-embroidered garment, which was the latest piece from her clothing line: Hilda Kaftan.
“My new Hilda Kaftan — named after a lovely friend. Shop at the link in bio - www.elizabethhurley.com 💘,” she captioned the upload, which featured the star wearing the ensemble with most of the buttons undone.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans then gushed over the look in her comments section.
“This is GORGEOUS!! 🤍🤍🤍,” one person penned, while another said, “Woooow 😍😍😍😍😍😍👏👏👏👏👏.”
“Beautiful Hot Gorgeous Elizabeth 🌹,” the third social media user added.
The celeb’s 22-year-old son, Damian Hurley, whom she shares with the late American businessman Steve Bing, also wrote, “Beautiful mama xxxxxx.”
Elizabeth and her son Damian have quite the close relationship, as the businesswoman paused her acting career to raise him.
During Elizabeth’s April 2024 appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, she spoke about her choice to be a stay-at-home mom.
"I don't think I regret a day of not filming during that time," she told host Tamron Hall. "The irony is that I stopped going to work for big jobs because I didn't want him to grow up on a set or a trailer or to have tutors. I wanted him to have a really regular life. That was really important to me, even to this day. I stand by that."
"When he did come onto the set with me, which was Gossip Girl, he was like, 'I wish I had done this my whole life!' But I don't regret it actually," she added of her son, who is now a model and actor himself.