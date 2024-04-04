Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Theories She Took Prince Harry's Virginity: 'That Was Ludicrous!'
Elizabeth Hurley is shutting down the theories she took Prince Harry's virginity.
During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the British actress, 58, was asked by a viewer if she was the older woman the Duke of Sussex, 39, was referring to when he detailed the big moment in his 2023 memoir, Spare.
"That was ludicrous!" Hurley said. "He said, 'She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.' And they were like, 'Ah, it's Elizabeth.' It was absurd. It was ridiculous."
"It was like saying, 'He's great-looking. He's American.' Oh, it's Andy Cohen," she said jokingly. "I've never met him in my life."
In the juicy chapter of the best-selling tell-all, Harry opened up about the "inglorious episode" in his life. "She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me off to graze," the member of the royal family wrote in the book.
"Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us," he detailed.
Harry, who has been married to Meghan Markle since 2018, has been in the headlines after his sister-in-law Kate Middleton and his father, King Charles, announced their shocking cancer diagnoses.
“He was actually prepared to step in and temporarily resume his official duties in light of his father’s illness,” an insider close to the firm claimed. However, the patriarch, Prince William and Queen Camilla “quickly shut that down. They don’t trust his motives anymore. It wouldn’t be surprising if he was using his visit as a PR stunt to boost his public image, so it was made clear to Harry that he won’t be let back into the inner circle again.”
Despite the family's resistance from their estranged family members, many royal experts think the author and the Suits alum should return to England during this time of crisis. "I think it would be lovely, especially during this time, for the King to spend special time with them," commentator Lydia Atly said in a recent interview.
"When Meghan moved to the U.S. and took Prince Harry with her and her children, I personally didn’t think she was happy, neither once she left nor about the idea she would want to return to the U.K. "[She] left the institution to start a new life in California," she explained. "I think in this current state of affairs with regard to King Charles's recent diagnosis, I personally believe she should put all the past behind her."