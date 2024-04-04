Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Theories She Took Prince Harry's Virginity: 'That Was Ludicrous!'

"That was ludicrous!" Hurley said. "He said, 'She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.' And they were like, 'Ah, it's Elizabeth.' It was absurd. It was ridiculous."

"It was like saying, 'He's great-looking. He's American.' Oh, it's Andy Cohen," she said jokingly. "I've never met him in my life."