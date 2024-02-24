Prince William Is 'Livid' Prince Harry's Trip to England 'Was So Short': 'Came Off as a PR Stunt'
Once Prince Harry heard that his father, King Charles, was diagnosed with cancer, he immediately hopped on the plane to the U.K. for 26 hours — something his brother, Prince William, was less than thrilled with.
"William was livid that Harry’s trip home to England was so short,” shared an insider. “It’s no secret that he and other royals feel Harry has dropped the ball when it comes to supporting Charles, both in his role as king and now during his health crisis.”
“They continue to want the perks of being members of the monarchy, but don’t want anything to do with the actual royals,” the insider said, referring to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tactics.
Additionally, Harry, 39, didn't stop in to check on his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, 42, who is recovering from abdominal surgery. “It’s very sad," the source pointed out.
“Most families, no matter their underlying issues, come together during hard times,” the source continued. “Not the royals.”
As OK! previously reported, Harry raced to be with his father but "only spent 45 minutes with his dad at Clarence House before rushing off to Las Vegas to present at the NFL honors," the source said, adding that he could have "easily canceled" the committment.
“The visit came off as more of a PR stunt than a son who was seriously concerned. Now, whatever truce Harry and Charles may have had, it’s over," they fumed.
In early February, the palace announced the news about Charles' well-being.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace said in the statement at the time.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued.
Charles, 75, later spoke out about his current condition.
"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," the message began. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."
"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," the statement continued. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."
In the meantime, Harry has been traveling quite a bit — from London to Canada — and he recently sat down with Good Morning America where he touched upon how his father is doing.
“Look I love my family,” the prince, who lives in California, said. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that. I spoke to him. And I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could."
Will Reeve then asked the royal if his father's health woes could have a "reunifying effect" on his family, to which he replied, "Absolutely. Yeah. I'm sure."
“Throughout all these [Invictus] families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together,” he added.
Life & Style spoke to the source.