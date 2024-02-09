Elizabeth Hurley Fans Rave Over 58-Year-Old Star's Ageless Appearance in Bikini Photos: 'How Is She Still This Beautiful?'
If you've got it, flaunt it!
Elizabeth Hurley showcased her enviable figure on Thursday, February 8, via Instagram, where she revealed she's spending some time at a health resort and spa.
"Good morning @vivamayrmariawoerth. May the exercise, detox and healthy eating commence," the actress, 58, captioned the upload, which pictured her in a pink bikini from her own swimwear line.
The star posed on her side for one snap and laid down on her back for the other.
Fans raved over her ageless appearance, with one asking, "How is she still this beautiful?"
"Hot Stuff Forever!! 🔥🔥🔥😍♥️," declared another admirer, with a third writing, "Do you ever age at all ... you still look just as good as you did when you were like 29! ♥️🙏🤗😀."
The mom-of-one has donned pieces from her swimsuit line on various occasions.
"I love modeling my collections and actually think feeling comfortable and confident comes with age," the star shared in an interview. "There might be a time when I don't want to model swimwear and move onto voluminous kaftans, but currently I'm still enjoying it."
The British beauty has never been one to cover up — in fact, in 2021, she shared a naked photo on Instagram to get people's attention and inform them that rumors about doing a reality TV show weren't true.
"Abzuuuurd stories in our illustrious press today. Hear it from the horse's mouth, my son [Damian] and I are most definitely NOT planning to shoot a 'Waltons- style reality TV show' at home. I mean!! Whoever the 'friend' (or bored journalist) is, who's leaking these fictional tidbits, you are ridiculous," Hurley stated.
The Gossip Girl alum has shared some of her wellness habits with fans in the past.
"My mantra is: don’t eat too much, too fast, too often or too late. Or, put another way, eat smaller meals, chew properly, ban snacking and eat dinner earlier. This works for me," she spilled. "I don’t drink weird green juices or shakes and only take supplements if a blood test tells me I’m lacking something."
"I try to have vegetables or fruit equal half of every plate I eat — i.e. if I have a sandwich, I also eat an apple," explained the brunette bombshell. "I eat pretty much everything but only have junk food as an absolute treat — and I count junk food as anything that contains any ingredient that I don’t have in my own kitchen, so that includes ‘diet’ and ‘low-fat’ everything, all ready meals, all bought sandwiches, cakes and biscuits and all sodas."