Meghan Markle Feels 'Wronged' by Prince William and Kate Middleton — and Is 'Stopping' Prince Harry From Extending an Olive Branch
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry publicly attacked Prince William and Kate Middleton after they left the royal fold, one expert thinks the Wales are ready to reconcile with the Sussexes — especially as the princess battles cancer.
"There has been a change since Kate's illness Harry and Meghan feel they should extend an olive branch, but Meghan's feeling of being wronged is still stopping anything significant from happening," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"Illness often brings feuding family members together, and there have been hopes at Kensington Palace that Kate's illness might do just that," Quinn continued.
The commentator speculated that the Duke of Sussex wants to mend things with his sibling, but the former actress' feelings are his priority.
"Harry would like a reconciliation but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the royal family have been sufficiently nice to her – and grovellingly apologized for the past. It’s not going to happen," Quinn added.
Aside from the Suits star's struggle to connect with her in-laws, Quinn claimed William and Kate invited Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to England to spend time with the Wales children.
"There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the U.K." the author continued. "William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far."
On Friday, March 22, Kate surprised fans when she revealed she was diagnosed with cancer.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in an Instagram video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Despite their yearslong feud, the Sussexes released a statement in support of Kate.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the duo stated.
