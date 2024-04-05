'I Don't Regret It': Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Why She Took a Break From Acting to Parent Her Son — Watch

OK Magazine
'I Don't Regret It': Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Why She Took a Break From Acting to Parent Her Son

By:

Apr. 5 2024

Elizabeth Hurley didn't think twice about ditching Hollywood to become a full-time mom.

During the British actress' Friday, April 5, appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, alongside her son, Damian Hurley, the daytime host asked the matriarch, 58, if she ever second-guessed her decision to take a break from her acting career to parent the 22-year-old.

Elizabeth Hurley doesn't regret ditching Hollywood to become a full-time mom.

"I don't think I regret a day of not filming during that time," Hurley explained to Tamron Hall. "The irony is that I stopped going to work for big jobs because I didn't want him to grow up on a set or a trailer or to have tutors. I wanted him to have a really regular life. That was really important to me that even to this day. I stand by that."

Despite keeping him away from the spotlight, her offspring became quite curious about her industry. "When he did come onto the set with me, which was Gossip Girl, he was like, 'I wish I had done this my whole life!' But I don't regret it actually," The Royals actress admitted.

Elizabeth Hurley first brought her son, Damian Hurley, onto the set of 'Gossip Girl.'

When the journalist asked Damian, who directed Elizabeth's latest film, about the best advice his mother has given him, he noted, "I was eight the first time I was on set with her for Gossip Girl and it was the most magical environment for a young creative possibly to grow up in."

"I snuck into the editing suite every second I was allowed in to see what they were doing," he recalled. "They let me call action, they let me call cut, I ran everyone's lines. Blake Lively, who played Serena, I knew all of her lines, and I was her go-to line-running partner."

Damian Hurley was Blake Lively's 'go-to line-running partner' on the set of 'Gossip Girl.'

"It was honestly the best time, and it inspired me every day since," the Strictly Confidential director, whose father is the late businessman Steve Bing, noted. "I told my mom the very first day of Gossip Girl, 'This is going to be my life. This is what I want to do.' And we made it happen somehow."

The mother-son duo made headlines recently after The Piper actress made interesting statements about Damian directing her s-- scenes for their new film. "The important thing is that he was directing me in those scenes, not sneaking into my bedroom with a video camera. We were on a set and they were grown-up," Elizabeth said during a recent interview.

Elizabeth Hurley recently opened up about her son, Damian Hurley, directing her intimate scenes.

"With Damian behind the camera, I felt really safe, because I knew he'd really look out for me, look after me, both on the set, in the edit, in the post, and I felt for the first time actually ever doing a scene like that, I knew that he'd be true to what we knew we were shooting," the proud mother noted.

