'I Don't Regret It': Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Why She Took a Break From Acting to Parent Her Son — Watch

"I don't think I regret a day of not filming during that time," Hurley explained to Tamron Hall. "The irony is that I stopped going to work for big jobs because I didn't want him to grow up on a set or a trailer or to have tutors. I wanted him to have a really regular life. That was really important to me that even to this day. I stand by that."

Despite keeping him away from the spotlight, her offspring became quite curious about her industry. "When he did come onto the set with me, which was Gossip Girl, he was like, 'I wish I had done this my whole life!' But I don't regret it actually," The Royals actress admitted.