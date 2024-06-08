Elizabeth Smart Reveals Her Kids Know About Her Terrifying 2002 Kidnapping

"They could tell you the overarching story," the survivor said in a recent interview about what her kids, Chloe, 9, James, 7, and Olivia, 5, with her husband, Matthew Gilmour, know about her past. "My oldest would be able to tell you the most, and the youngest...she knows. I don't know if she cares. She's still very much the boss of everything."

Smart explained the topic of her kidnapping naturally came up when she would have to discuss safety with her brood. "There would be times they would wander off and then I'd be really upset," she said.