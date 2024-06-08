OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > elizabeth smart
OK LogoTRUE CRIME

Elizabeth Smart Reveals Her Kids Know About Her Terrifying 2002 Kidnapping

elizabethsmartkidsknowpp
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 8 2024, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Elizabeth Smart has been candid with her children about being kidnapped when she was young.

After the activist, 36, was taken from her family's Salt Lake City home when she was 14 years old by preacher Brian David Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Barzee, and kept captive for nine months, Smart revealed her offspring are aware of the traumatic event she experienced.

Article continues below advertisement
elizabethsmartkidsknow
Source: mega

Elizabeth Smart has been candid with her children about being kidnapped when she was young.

"They could tell you the overarching story," the survivor said in a recent interview about what her kids, Chloe, 9, James, 7, and Olivia, 5, with her husband, Matthew Gilmour, know about her past. "My oldest would be able to tell you the most, and the youngest...she knows. I don't know if she cares. She's still very much the boss of everything."

Smart explained the topic of her kidnapping naturally came up when she would have to discuss safety with her brood. "There would be times they would wander off and then I'd be really upset," she said.

Article continues below advertisement
elizabethsmartkidsknow
Source: Mega

Elizabeth Smart was kidnapped from her home in 2002.

Article continues below advertisement

"That's usually when I was like, 'I am the way I am because bad things can happen anywhere. When I was little, I was in bed and something bad happened.' That was the first step, and then just from there they think I'm overreacting," she continued.

People have often questioned the advocate about how her horrific experience has contributed to any anxiety toward caring for her children. "I'm looking for that answer myself. I want to be honest with my kids and I want them to know, this world, not everybody has your best interest at heart. But I don't want them to live in fear," Smart added.

Article continues below advertisement
elizabethsmartkids
Source: Mega

Elizabeth Smart was 14 at the time of her abduction.

MORE ON:
elizabeth smart
Article continues below advertisement

"I've spoken with a lot of parents and [they] always ask me, 'How do I talk to our children?'" Smart said. "Quite frankly, I'm not a parenting expert, I only have the experience of raising my own kids."

Since the horrific event, Smart has used her platform and her story to advocate for other survivors. "The first thing I always want them to know is, 'You're here, you made it. Whatever you did, it doesn't matter,'" she explained.

Article continues below advertisement
elizabethsmartkids
Source: Mega

Elizabeth Smart now has three children of her own.

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde beauty emphasized that some victims "never had the chance to do 'the right thing,' or what you think might be the right thing. They did everything 'right' and they're still not here, their lives were ripped away from them. So it doesn't matter —it doesn't matter what you did, [it] doesn't take away from who you are. You are here."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

E! News conducted the interview with Smart.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.