Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Kidnapping Victim Elizabeth Smart DMed Her After She Was Released From Prison: 'Very, Very Sweet'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard received an unexpected DM from another famous figure in the true crime world.
During an interview published on Sunday, January 7, the 32-year-old revealed she got a message from kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart after she was released from prison.
"My schedule has been pretty busy, so I haven’t had a chance to check all my DMs or anything," she told the news outlet. "But I actually did check one."
"[Smart] told me that she had been wanting to reach out for a long time and she feels like my story can help a lot of people," Blanchard continued. "And if I ever needed to talk to her, she would be more than happy to chat with me, which is very, very sweet."
Blanchard noted she told the other woman "how much of an inspiration" she is to her, adding, "So that’s been pretty amazing."
As OK! previously reported, Smart was kidnapped from her Utah home in 2002 when she was only 14 years old. She was finally rescued from her attacker in 2003, after nearly one year of suffering horrific abuse. Smart has since developed her career in activism as an advocate for other victims — something that also appeals to Blanchard.
The former convict served roughly eight years behind bars for plotting the murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee, alongside her ex-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, who murdered the older woman in 2015. She's since confessed she understands her actions were wrong and her life goal is to be a "voice for the voiceless" and a "guiding light" for others in abusive situations so they can have the support they need to make better choices.
"I just hope that with all this attention, that it's worth something," she explained in an interview. "It's wonderful that I'm free. But now that I am free, I'm kind of moving out of the hype of the freedom of it all and I'm starting to really, really try and move into advocacy work. So I'm like, 'Okay, guys, I'm happy that you're happy that I'm out. But now let's talk about things that I want to talk about.'"
Gypsy Rose also made it clear that she regrets her role in her mother's death.
"I was desperate to get out of that situation," she said. "If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick, or if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that."
She added, "Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did."
Gypsy Rose spoke with E! News about getting a message from Elizabeth.