'Heartbroken' Joshua Jackson Looks Upset During Solo Grocery Run After Jodie Turner-Smith's Shocking Divorce Filing
Joshua Jackson looked downcast in one of his first public sightings since his estranged wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed to legally end their marriage of roughly four years.
On Thursday, October 5, the Dawson's Creek actor seemed a bit blue, as he headed on a grocery run by himself just days after the Queen & Slim star submitted her petition to divorce on Monday, October 2.
The 45-year-old appeared disheveled while walking from his car to Gelson's supermarket in Tarzana, Calif., as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
His hair was slightly overgrown, as he looked down at his phone on his way inside the store.
Shortly after, Jackson — who sported a white T-shirt, light-wash jeans and a chain necklace — emerged from the building with a full cart of grocery bags.
The Fringe actor's grocery store run comes as he reportedly feels "heartbroken" about his marital demise — which the actor allegedly didn't see coming, as OK! previously reported.
"Joshua is heartbroken over the impending divorce, he always thought that he would be married and grow old with his family, and everything would be happily ever after," a source spilled following Turner-Smith's bombshell filing in a Los Angeles Superior Court. "He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever."
What hurts Jackson most is that the separated spouses' 3-year-old daughter, Juno, will now have to grow up in a broken home.
- Joshua Jackson 'Heartbroken' Over Jodie-Turner Smith Filing for Divorce: He Wanted 'a Happily Ever After'
- Jodie Turner-Smith's Family 'Shocked and Saddened' About Actress' Unexpected Divorce From Joshua Jackson
- Single Jodie Turner-Smith Appears Unbothered While Showing Off Abs in Italy After Joshua Jackson Divorce Bombshell — Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He never wanted this for their daughter," the confidante admitted. "They both are great parents and will continue to be, he just hates that they won't be together as a couple for their daughter anymore. They will always be connected through her."
The Fatal Attraction actor is trying not to hold on to any hope, even though he would likely give Turner-Smith a second chance if the opportunity arose.
The source spilled: "He would have loved nothing more than to still be with Jodie and in a perfect world would probably even take her back if she were to stop the divorce, but now that they have got to this place, he is going to have to accept it."
As for why the couple's romance ended after tying the knot in 2019, the insider said the marriage had simply reached an expiration date naturally.
"Nothing horrible happened between the two like infidelity, the relationship just went its course, and it is just a sad time. Joshua isn't thrilled about it, but as we all know, life doesn't always work out the way you'd like it to work out," the confidante concluded.
Daily Mail obtaiened photos of Jackson leaving the grocery store.