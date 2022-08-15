Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged.
“Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar.
The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres.
“This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”
“Ellen felt the need to say something after Anne died. They hadn’t spoken in years but given what their relationship meant to so many people around the world, she understands why she had to speak out,” the insider noted of the former flames, who dated in the '90s.
Heche's ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon, whom she shares son Homer with, wrote a sweet statement.
"I loved her and I miss her, and I'm always going to," he said. "Homer is OK. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough. It's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he's surrounded by family and he's strong, and he's gonna be OK."
Meanwhile, James Tupper added, "Love you forever."
"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the rep said in a statement.
"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy," the statement continued. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Heche crashed into a California home in early August, and it was later revealed she was under the influence of cocaine and perhaps fentanyl. The authorities were originally going to investigate the crash, but now they are no longer following up.