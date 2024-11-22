Elon Musk Trolls Ellen DeGeneres With Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Freak Off' Conspiracy Theories After She Moved to the U.K.
Tesla billionaire Elon Musk criticized Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi's decision to leave the United States and settle in the United Kingdom.
The 53-year-old Donald Trump surrogate couldn't help himself and trolled the Hollywood couple by hinting at a conspiracy theory involving DeGeneres and the disgraced rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.
DeGeneres and de Rossi reportedly purchased a home in England's Cotswolds shortly before the 2024 presidential election, which saw Trump emerge victorious.
Sources close to the couple revealed they took the opportunity to "get the h--- out" of the U.S.
The move has sparked a wave of reactions, with Musk taking to his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his thoughts on the matter.
Musk quoted a post that suggested DeGeneres might have inside knowledge of Combs’ “Freak Off” parties, adding a skeptical emoji without further commentary.
The reactions to Musk's post were a mixed bag, with some users referencing conspiracy theories involving Jeffrey Epstein, while others highlighted Musk's own alleged close ties to Combs.
Musk had previously described Combs as a “close friend” and even mentioned how the music mogul had invested in the social media site.
The billionaire's alleged close ties to Combs came under scrutiny in October after he wondered on X how many people were aware of the rapper's alleged abusive behavior.
DeGeneres and de Rossi seem to be settling into their new life in rural England, as seen in a video where they were spotted enjoying a performance by an Irish band at a local pub. The couple was joined by other celebrities, including James Blunt and Natalie Imbruglia.
Their new residence in the Cotswolds places them among a plethora of celebrities, including David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Patrick Stewart.
The move signals a significant shift for DeGeneres, who has faced backlash over allegations of fostering a toxic work environment on her former talk show.
Despite the reasons behind their move, DeGeneres and de Rossi seem committed to their new life abroad, with plans to put their Montecito mansion on the market.
The decision to leave the U.S. has been attributed to the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, where Trump secured a second non-consecutive term.
As the former TV talk show host embarks on this new chapter outside of the U.S., she joins a growing list of celebrities considering or making similar moves in response to political shifts in the country.