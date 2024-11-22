or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ellen DeGeneres
OK LogoNEWS

Elon Musk Trolls Ellen DeGeneres With Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Freak Off' Conspiracy Theories After She Moved to the U.K.

Composite photo of Elon Musk and Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk trolled Ellen DeGeneres on X.

By:

Nov. 21 2024, Updated 7:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk criticized Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi's decision to leave the United States and settle in the United Kingdom.

The 53-year-old Donald Trump surrogate couldn't help himself and trolled the Hollywood couple by hinting at a conspiracy theory involving DeGeneres and the disgraced rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk trolls ellen degeneres sean diddy combs freak off moved uk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk connected Ellen DeGeneres to Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Article continues below advertisement

DeGeneres and de Rossi reportedly purchased a home in England's Cotswolds shortly before the 2024 presidential election, which saw Trump emerge victorious.

Sources close to the couple revealed they took the opportunity to "get the h--- out" of the U.S.

The move has sparked a wave of reactions, with Musk taking to his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his thoughts on the matter.

Musk quoted a post that suggested DeGeneres might have inside knowledge of Combs’ “Freak Off” parties, adding a skeptical emoji without further commentary.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk trolls ellen degeneres sean diddy combs freak off moved uk
Source: MEGA

Ellen and her wife, Portia de Rossi, moved to the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

The reactions to Musk's post were a mixed bag, with some users referencing conspiracy theories involving Jeffrey Epstein, while others highlighted Musk's own alleged close ties to Combs.

Musk had previously described Combs as a “close friend” and even mentioned how the music mogul had invested in the social media site.

The billionaire's alleged close ties to Combs came under scrutiny in October after he wondered on X how many people were aware of the rapper's alleged abusive behavior.

MORE ON:
Ellen DeGeneres

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk trolls ellen degeneres sean diddy combs freak off moved uk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk also has connections to Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Article continues below advertisement

DeGeneres and de Rossi seem to be settling into their new life in rural England, as seen in a video where they were spotted enjoying a performance by an Irish band at a local pub. The couple was joined by other celebrities, including James Blunt and Natalie Imbruglia.

Their new residence in the Cotswolds places them among a plethora of celebrities, including David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Patrick Stewart.

The move signals a significant shift for DeGeneres, who has faced backlash over allegations of fostering a toxic work environment on her former talk show.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk trolls ellen degeneres sean diddy combs freak off moved uk
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, moved after the 2024 election.

Despite the reasons behind their move, DeGeneres and de Rossi seem committed to their new life abroad, with plans to put their Montecito mansion on the market.

The decision to leave the U.S. has been attributed to the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, where Trump secured a second non-consecutive term.

As the former TV talk show host embarks on this new chapter outside of the U.S., she joins a growing list of celebrities considering or making similar moves in response to political shifts in the country.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.